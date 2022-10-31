Alexandria, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - Nftsight, the blockchain analytics platform that provides users with data-driven insights into the burgeoning world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has launched.

Nftsight says it is committed to safeguarding the space for new and old users alike by providing tools to prevent scams, wash trading, and other illegal activity.

The platform offers a suite of features, including NFT prices, market cap, charts, and alerting on copycat collections. It also provides a one-click NFT history for clients.

"Think of Nftsight as the Coin Market Cap for NFTs," said Travis Turnbull, founder and CEO of Nftsight. "We're providing data that will give users true price estimates for NFTs and help businesses protect their customers."

Turnbull added that the platform is designed to help users navigate the often-confusing world of NFTs.

"There's a lot of excitement around NFTs right now, but it can be a really confusing space," he said. "Our goal is to help people understand what they're buying and make sure they're not getting scammed."

