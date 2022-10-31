Anzeige
WKN: A3CQ72 ISIN: US1523091007 Ticker-Symbol: 260 
Frankfurt
31.10.22
09:16 Uhr
3,840 Euro
+0,120
+3,23 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.10.2022 | 13:05
85 Leser
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc: Centessa Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON and LONDON, Oct. 31, 2022(Nasdaq: CNTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that aims to discover and develop medicines that are transformational for patients, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022
Location: London, UK
Fireside Chat: 10:55 AM GMT

Event: Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference (Virtual)
Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Fireside Chat: 3:30 PM ET

Access to the live webcasts of these events, as well as archived recordings, will be available under the "Events and Publications" tab on the investor relations section of the Centessa Pharmaceuticals website at https://investors.centessa.com/events-presentations.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that aims to discover and develop medicines that are transformational for patients. Our programs span discovery-stage to late-stage development and cover a range of high-value indications in rare diseases and immuno-oncology. We operate with the conviction that each one of our programs has the potential to change the current treatment paradigm and establish a new standard of care. For more information, visit www.centessa.com, which does not form part of this release.

Contact:
Kristen K. Sheppard, Esq.
SVP of Investor Relations
investors@centessa.com


