Montag, 31.10.2022
Wichtige News! Turnaround eingeleitet und Rallye getriggert?
31.10.2022 | 13:08
Onemeta AI Current Real Time Translation Products Surpass Planned Future Products of Other Companies

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / OneMeta AI (www.onemeta.ai) (OTC PINK:ONEI).

OneMeta AI announced that notwithstanding what other companies have announced about forthcoming translation products, OneMeta's existing translation products already perform simultaneous translation in 85 different languages.

Rowland Day, President, stated "Last week another company announced a forthcoming audio translation product that to a large extent mirrors our existing Verbum product. What other companies see as a future product, at OneMeta, our products already exist and are currently used in different marketplaces. We have developed the AI technology to support our existing products and intend to bring even more robust products to the various business marketplaces in the foreseeable future."

About OneMeta AI

ONEMETA AI is a stack of cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies that solve everyday communication problems with an innovative and pragmatic approach. From Natural Language Processing to Sentiment Analytics and from Behavioral Prediction to Metaverse enhancement, OneMeta AI is solving communication problems that elevate our human potential and disrupt our economies.

For more information, please contact:

Onemeta AI. Email: info@Onemeta.ai

SOURCE: OneMeta AI

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/722979/Onemeta-AI-Current-Real-Time-Translation-Products-Surpass-Planned-Future-Products-of-Other-Companies

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
