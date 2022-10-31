Anzeige
PR Newswire
31.10.2022 | 13:10
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WINCOVE PRIVATE HOLDINGS HIRE NEW ASSOCIATE WITH HELP FROM RAW SELECTION

Raw Selection successfully aided Wincove Private Holdings, US, secure an experienced candidate for their Associate position.

BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wincove Private Holdings announced that Brendan Dawson will be joining the team as Associate, effective DATE.

Brendan Dawson will be joining the company from Investor Group Services, where he provided strategy consulting and buy and sell-side M&A due diligence for private equity and corporate clients.

About Raw Selection

Raw Selection favours a meticulous approach to candidate research. Our process for selecting the right candidate means we can boast a 100% success rate for all our retained clients, with 96% of placed candidates still in their role after 12 months.

If you are looking to secure new talent, contact Haleema on haleema.hussain@raw-selection.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wincove-private-holdings-hire-new-associate-with-help-from-raw-selection-301663298.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
