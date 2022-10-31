Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.11.2022
Einstiegschance nicht verpassen: Die letzten Stunden vor der Übernahme?
Dow Jones News
31.10.2022 | 13:19
Amundi Index Solutions - NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS: AMUNDI PRIME USA - UCITS ETF DR - USD (D)

Amundi Index Solutions (PRIU) Amundi Index Solutions - NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS: AMUNDI PRIME USA - UCITS ETF DR - USD (D) 31-Oct-2022 / 12:47 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS

Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable

(the « Company »)

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

October 31, 2022

The Board decides to distribute Annual Dividends to each holder of distribution shares of AMUNDI PRIME USA - UCITS ETF DR - USD (D) according to the following calendar: - Record date: November 7th, 2022 - Ex-date: November 8th, 2022 - Payment date: November 10th, 2022

The paying agent is CACEIS Bank, Luxembourg Branch, 5 allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg. 

ETF Name          ISIN code  Sedol UK TIDM  Payment Share class  Distributable amount per Share (in 
                     code   code  date   currency   share class currency) 
AMUNDI PRIME USA - UCITS  LU1931974858 BJJZ268  PRIU  10/11/  USD      0.33 
ETF DR - USD (D)                     2022

The Board of Directors

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1931974858 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:      PRIU 
Sequence No.:  197909 
EQS News ID:  1475717 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1475717&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2022 07:48 ET (11:48 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
