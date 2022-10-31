Anzeige
31.10.2022 | 13:31
Convatec Group PLC: Total Voting Rights

DJ Convatec Group PLC:

Convatec Group PLC (CTEC) Convatec Group PLC: 31-Oct-2022 / 12:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

31 October 2022

Convatec Group Plc ("Convatec" or "the Company")

Total Voting Rights

The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1. As at 31 October 2022, the Company's issued capital with voting rights consisted of 2,043,872,048 ordinary shares of 10p each ('Shares'). The Company does not hold any Shares in Treasury at the date of this disclosure.

The above figure (2,043,872,048) can be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries

Analysts and Investors

Kate Postans, VP Investor Relations, Convatec +44 (0)782 644 7807

ir@convatec.com

Media

Buchanan: Charles Ryland / Chris Lane ?????? - +44 (0)207 466 5000 ???????????????? ????????????????????????

Convatec Group Plc's LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92

About Convatec

Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. With around 10,000 colleagues, and a promise to be forever caring, our products and services are available in over 100 countries. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE:CTEC) and in 2021 revenues were over USD2 billion. To learn more about Convatec, please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD3VFW73 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:     CTEC 
LEI Code:   213800LS272L4FIDOH92 
Sequence No.: 196178 
EQS News ID:  1469733 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1469733&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2022 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
