Introducing the Prysmian League - Prysmian Group Unveils a New Team of Wire & Cable Superheroes

Prysmian League Aims to Keep the World Connected

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable industry, introduces the Prysmian League, a team of wire & cable superheroes representing the Group's strong portfolio of brands, each using unique superpowers to meet the energy and communications needs of today and tomorrow.

The Prysmian League, comprised of eight distinct heroic characters with diverse backgrounds and strengths, embodies the Group's powerful brands that stand for uncompromising quality and the durability of Prysmian's wire & cable products. As a member of the Prysmian League, each hero represents the key strengths and characteristics of the Group's brands:

PRYSMIAN® - Connection is key. As the leader, PRYSMIAN keeps the League connected. With the ability to create energy fields to connect the world using her diamond shaped ring, Prysmian leads the team of heroes that play a crucial role to link humanity to a sustainable future.

CAROL® - Heroically durable and fearlessly flexible. CAROL uses her power of supreme flexibility and durability to keep job sites running smoothly, even in the harshest conditions. Just like Prysmian Group's full portfolio of CAROL® flexible cords & cordsets and electronics wire & cable.

Gen SPEED ® - Full speed ahead. Traveling at ultra-high speed, GENSPEED is ready to meet tomorrow's demands for even faster data. And he's fueled by GenSPEED® datacom cable solutions, making connecting the most complex network systems easier than ever.

AIRGUARD® - Always be on guard. That's easy to do when you're AIRGUARD with the power to create an impenetrable shield of protection. The same way AIRGUARD® armored cable systems offer protection in some of the most demanding industries from offshore drilling to chemical refining.

STABILOY® - Flow with the current. STABILOY can absorb electricity to give the team the power they need to tackle any job. A trick he learned from STABILOY® aluminum alloy wire & cables, distributing power across commercial, institutional and industrial construction sites everywhere.

SUNGEN® - Walk in sunshine. SUNGEN is a shining beacon of hope for tomorrow. Her ability to withstand high temperatures and harness sunlight helps her blaze a trail toward a solar-powered future. This is also what helps SunGen® single conductor, sunlight-resistant, photvolactic wire.

LIFELINE® - Strength forged in fire. LIFELINE is the hero that is fearless in the face of fire. Like her namesake Lifeline® fire-resistive cables, she's resistant to heat and fire. Keeping vital communication and power systems up and running when you need them most.

ANACONDA® - Steady as a rock. ANACONDA's superhuman strength makes him the team's muscle. A strength only equaled by Anaconda® mining cables providing unsurpassed service life in the harshest conditions.

"The Prysmian League represents each of our unique products, and together, their abilities mirror the innovative technology behind our best-in-class wire and cables," said Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian Group North America. "Just like our superheroes, Prysmian is committed to working vigilantly to meet the needs of our industry and our customers around the globe."

From the blazingly ultra-high speeds of GENSPEED and the protective armor of AIRGUARD to the flexible durability of CAROL and the superior electrical performance of STABILOY, the Prysmian League represents the superpower strength and needs necessary to keep the world connected for generations to come.

To see the characters and to learn more about the team and the products that inspired them, visit PrysmianLeague.com.

About Prysmian Group North America:

Prysmian Group is the world leader in the design, manufacture and sales of wire and cable products. Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian Group North America operations include 27 manufacturing facilities, 14 distribution centers, four R&D centers, and more than 5,400 employees with net sales of near $4 billion. From wire and cable products and solutions for the transmission and distribution of low, medium, high and extra-high voltage systems, to a cutting-edge offering of optical fiber and copper cables and connectivity systems for voice, video and data transmission, the Group serves the most comprehensive range of markets including power transmission and distribution, telecommunications, construction and infrastructure, energy projects and specialty industries for countless applications in the United States and Canada. Prysmian Group is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index. Additional information is available at na.prysmiangroup.com.

