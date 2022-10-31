Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

Cory Belyk, CEO and Executive Vice President will be presenting on November 9th at 11:40AM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.

John Gomez

+1.604.688.3211

jgomez@canalaska.com

www.canalaska.com