Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATX) ("ATEX") is pleased to announce that its Phase III diamond drilling program has commenced at the Valeriano Project with two directional drilling capable drill rigs in operation.

The Phase III drilling program is designed to further extend the high-grade trend intersected in holes ATXD-17 (1,160m grading 0.78% copper equivalent ("CuEq") including 550m of 1.03% CuEq) and VALDD-14 (1,194m of 0.73% CuEq including 272m of 1.00% CuEq) with initial 200m step out holes along trend to the north and south.

An initial 10,000m of drilling is planned with the option to expand the program by another 10,000m contingent on results.

The program is being executed utilizing directional drilling allowing for multiple targets to be tested off a single hole maximizing the efficiency of the planned drilling.

Recon Drilling, a subsidiary of Geodrill Ltd, with extensive directional drilling experience, currently has two diamond drill rigs capable of drilling to depths of approximately 2,000m in operation at the project.

"We are excited to have recommenced drilling at Valeriano," stated Raymond Jannas, President and CEO of ATEX. "Last season's Phase II confirmed the presence of significant high-grade mineralization within a larger well mineralized footprint. Our Phase III program will build on that success significantly increasing our understanding of the Valeriano system and expanding our mineralized footprint which remains open in all directions."

Phase III Drill Program Background

Phase III follows on from the preceding Phase II program completed in May 2022 (See ATEX releases dated April 12, 2022, May 11, 2022 and June 13, 2022). Two of three holes from this program intersected significant mineralization with ATXD-17 returning 1,160m grading 0.78% CuEq (0.53% Cu, 0.28 g/t Au and 70 ppm Mo) including 550m of 1.03% CuEq (0.69% Cu, 0.39 g/t Au and 70 ppm Mo). Hole ATXD-19, which intersected 647m grading 0.65% CuEq (0.50% Cu, 0.15 g/t Au and 60 ppm Mo), was lost short of its target.

Results from ATXD-17 and ATXD-19 confirmed the presence and continuity of mineralization along a 600m strike length despite hole ATXD-19 not reaching its intended target depth. At the end of Phase II, the entire mineralized footprint at Valeriano was confirmed cover an area of 800 m by 850 m (Figure 1) and to be open for expansion in all directions.

The current Phase III program is designed to follow up on the previous results and test for further high-grade >1.0% CuEq mineralization by means of 200m step outs to the north and south of the current limits of the high-grade trend. In addition, the program will seek to expand Valeriano's mineralized footprint mainly along the NNE/SSW striking high-grade trend as well as allowing for the option to test for additional parallel trends to the east of known mineralization (Figure 2).





Figure 1. Valeriano Plan View - Initial Phase III Drill Holes

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6303/142431_1a14bd7fd44e5b43_001full.jpg





Figure 2. Idealized Sections - Initial Phase III Drilling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6303/142431_1a14bd7fd44e5b43_002full.jpg





About Valeriano

The Valeriano Project is located within the emerging copper gold porphyry mineral belt linking the prolific El Indio High-Sulphidation Belt to the south with the Maricunga Gold Porphyry Belt to the north. This emerging belt is referred informally as the Link Belt. The Link Belt hosts a number of copper gold porphyry deposits at various stages of development including: Filo del Sol (Filo Mining), Josemaria (Lundin Mining), Los Helados (NGEX Minerals/JX Nippon), La Fortuna (Teck Resources/Newmont) and El Encierro (Antofagasta/Barrick Gold).

Qualified Person

Mr. Ben Pullinger, P.Geo., registered with the Professional Geoscientists Ontario, is the Qualified Person, as defined by Canadian Securities National Instrument 43-101 Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, for the Valeriano Copper Gold Porphyry Project. Mr. Pullinger is the Senior Vice President Exploration and Business Development of ATEX. He has reviewed and approved the disclosure of the scientific and technical information contained in this press release.

