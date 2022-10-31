New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - Coming off a record setting year last season including sold out nfts, major charitable donations and a 167x pump on Christmas Day, Santa Floki is primed for another impressive season. With $216,000 already donated, Santa Floki is the second highest cryptocurrency project donation to Save The Children Charity. This token is all about Christmas and giving back to those less fortunate. The team hopes to take the lead this year by tripling its donation amount.





Santa FLOKI



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8902/141303_285b346b44141a78_001full.jpg

Not only was Santa Floki one of the largest holiday tokens last year, it's the only one still standing one year later. Santa Floki hasn't stopped developing throughout 2022, either. The team has continued to upgrade the project and has developed several new utilities including a new P2E game, Santa Floki Rush, in which players control Santa Floki through 100 levels and four worlds of enemies and evil bosses. Players stand to win NFTs that can then be staked to earn Santa Floki tokens.

The team has also made NFT staking live with their sold out generation one NFTs. Staking is also available for their upcoming NFT drop of hand drawn anniversary edition NFTs.

The Santa Floki team has spent the off season organising partnerships and supporters for the project and continues to have one of the strongest communities in the cryptocurrency space. Future plans include the SantaVerse, which will feature a full 3D environment where users can interact with other users and play Christmas themed games.

