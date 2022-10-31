Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 31.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Wichtige News! Turnaround eingeleitet und Rallye getriggert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DQ1V ISIN: FI4000233317 Ticker-Symbol: 9H0 
Frankfurt
31.10.22
09:14 Uhr
0,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENERSIZE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENERSIZE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
31.10.2022 | 13:41
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Enersize Oyj (539/22)

With effect from November 02, 2022, the subscription rights in Enersize Oyj
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including November 11, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   ENERS TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019070293              
Order book ID:  273305                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from November 02, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Enersize
Oyj will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ENERS BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019070301              
Order book ID:  273306                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
ENERSIZE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.