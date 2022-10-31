Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Enersize Oyj (539/22)

With effect from November 02, 2022, the subscription rights in Enersize Oyj will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including November 11, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ENERS TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019070293 Order book ID: 273305 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 02, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Enersize Oyj will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ENERS BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019070301 Order book ID: 273306 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com