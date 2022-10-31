Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Kancera AB (538/22)

With effect from November 01, 2022, the unit rights in Kancera AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including November 10, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: KAN UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019018961 Order book ID: 273307 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 01, 2022, the paid subscription units in Kancera AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: KAN BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019018979 Order book ID: 273308 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com