WKN: A2QQQ4 ISIN: SE0015658570 Ticker-Symbol: 3EE0 
Frankfurt
31.10.22
09:14 Uhr
0,210 Euro
-0,016
-7,08 %
GlobeNewswire
31.10.2022 | 13:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Kancera AB (538/22)

With effect from November 01, 2022, the unit rights in Kancera AB will be
traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including November 10, 2022. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   KAN UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019018961              
Order book ID:  273307                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from November 01, 2022, the paid subscription units in Kancera AB
will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   KAN BTU                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019018979              
Order book ID:  273308                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
