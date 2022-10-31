Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 31.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Wichtige News! Turnaround eingeleitet und Rallye getriggert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
31.10.2022 | 13:43
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Index Solutions - NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI PAB - UCITS ETF DR (D)

DJ Amundi Index Solutions - NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI PAB - UCITS ETF DR (D)

Amundi Index Solutions (ESDG; ESDU) Amundi Index Solutions - NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI PAB - UCITS ETF DR (D) 31-Oct-2022 / 13:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS

Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable

(the « Company »)

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

October 31, 2022

The Board decides to distribute Annual Dividends to each holder of distribution shares of AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI PAB - UCITS ETF DR (D) according to the following calendar: - Record date: November 7th, 2022 - Ex-date: November 8th, 2022 - Payment date: November 10th, 2022

The paying agent is CACEIS Bank, Luxembourg Branch, 5 allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg. 

ETF Name            ISIN code  Sedol UK code TIDM  Payment Share class Distributable amount per Share 
                              code  date  currency  (in share class currency) 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE SRI  LU2059756598 USD BKPJ3N5 / ESDG / 10/11/ EUR     1.44 
PAB - UCITS ETF DR (D)           GBP BKPJ3M4  ESDU  2022

The Board of Directors

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU2059756598, LU2059756598 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     ESDG; ESDU 
Sequence No.: 197917 
EQS News ID:  1475747 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1475747&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2022 08:11 ET (12:11 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.