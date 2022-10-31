

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's retail sales grew unexpectedly in September, official data revealed on Monday.



Retail sales increased by real 0.9 percent on a monthly basis in September, reversing the revised 1.4 percent decline in August, Destatis reported. Economists had forecast a 0.3 percent fall.



Food sales were up 2.6 percent on month and non-food turnover advanced 2.4 percent in September. Meanwhile, sales at petrol stations plunged 15.7 percent, the biggest monthly fall on record.



On a yearly basis, retail sales dropped 0.9 percent but slower than economists' forecast of -4.9 percent.



In nominal terms, retail sales grew 1.8 percent on month, taking the annual growth to 9.9 percent in September.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de