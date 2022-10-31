Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - Resource Logistics Group (RLG), the firm offering transportation advisory and management services, has unveiled its updated procurement management system specially-designed to provide clients with logistical analysis and pricing guidance. The US-based company, which primarily aids manufacturing companies to streamline their supply chain management, has updated this proprietary tool as a means of helping clients to analyze responses for Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Full-Truckload (FTL) and international shipments.

RLG's platform for achieving this, which is called the RLG Bid Tool, provides solutions to real-world challenges related to procurement events. If, for instance, a manufacturing company is seeking to trim down the number of carriers it uses and its transportation costs, the RLG Bid Tool is able to provide in-depth insights into achieving this goal. This tool also assists RLG and its clients in negotiating their LTL and FTL pricing directly with carriers.

Clients can input a series of hypothetical scenarios into the analytical platform, and in response it will offer the various cost and price implications of these 'what if' situations. When it comes to procurement events for transportation contracts and pricing, manufacturing companies often lack the knowledge and resources to carry these events out. This may be due to either financial or time constraints.

RLG is able to provide market intelligence that can help clients to set about organizing these procurement events, thereby ensuring that small firms are not left to try and conduct these without any support or data-driven guidance.

The results provided by the RLG Bid Tool can then be loaded into various transportation management systems, such as Resource Logistic Group's own MercuryGate-powered platform. In addition to this, a further function of the firm's proprietary analytics tool is to set out routing guides for clients' operations. Users of the platform can then download this data and utilize it for further detailed analysis.

The enhanced level of insight provided by RLG's Bid Tool can assist clients in rapidly implementing new pricing that can reduce their transportation expenditures. On average, US manufacturing companies spend several months conducting procurement events and often have a difficult time in implementing newly negotiated contracts and pricing. RLG's Bid Tool and RFQ process streamlines procurement events and allows its clients to implement new agreements in less than 10 weeks.

"We're excited to be introducing the latest version of our RLG Bid Tool, which has already helped to streamline a number of significant procurement events for our manufacturing clients. By providing this in-depth transportation analytics and pricing, we are aiming to bolster the support and guidance we can give to our clients, which will in turn ensure that all logistical decisions are well-advised and data-backed," underlines Steve Huntley, President & Founder of Resource Logistics Group.

