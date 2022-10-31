Vlada will join a panel on trauma focus IFS integration practices to share insights from her work with over 150 Ketamine integration coaching patients.

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - Irina Vlada, Psychedelic Integration and Awareness Coach with Evolve and Breathwise, will speak at the world's leading psychedelic event, Wonderland: Miami. She will join like-minded professionals on a panel discussion, "Therapists and Coaches Discussing Their Trauma Focus IFS Integration Practices," on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 2:50pm EST.

Vlada sees the Wonderland Conference as an unparalleled opportunity to discuss the progress she has seen with Ketamine in the therapeutic world. She has worked with over 150 clients on prepping and guiding them through their integration journey.

"Through integration coaching, I help clients maximize the benefits from each psychedelic experience," says Vlada. "We take all of the insights gained from their journeys and implement these learnings into their daily lives through practices including self-awareness coaching, meditation, breathwork and more. To date, I have already seen clients take radical action and make strides on their paths of personal transformation."

About Irina Vlada

Irina Vlada is an international teacher, guide, coach, wisdom seeker and transformational healer. Her vast training transcends ancient wisdom, alternative modalities, Sattva Yoga and spirituality. Irina leads psychedelic integration circles and panel discussions to raise awareness around the power of the intentional use of psychedelic medicine. She has also worked as an integration coach with Mindbloom, a national Ketamine telemedicine company.

Irina earned her Professional Coaching Certification from University of Miami, completed 500 training hours at Sattva Yoga Academy in Rishikesh, India and is certified in Transformational Recovery and Psychedelic Integration from Being True To You. She is currently earning a Master's degree in East West Psychology from California Institute of Integral Studies.

About Wonderland

After a successful year of over 20 industry-leading virtual conferences, including Psychedelic Capital and the Molecular Masterclass series, Wonderland: Miami will offer the industry a unique in-person convergence of business, science, music, and emerging technologies. Fostering creative and professional growth, Wonderland: Miami is the premier destination for the psychedelic medicine industry. The event is a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. It will also act as a launching pad for innovative content connected to the psychedelic medicine space, with musical showcases and documentary screenings, providing compelling entertainment and collaboration opportunities for attendees.

Wonderland is all about real-life events featuring high-quality programming in some of the world's most exciting locations and breath-taking venues.

