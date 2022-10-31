Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) (OTCQB: DPXCF) ("DelphX"), a leader in the development of new classes of structured products for the fixed income market, announced today that it has received an important Regulatory Treatment Analysis Service (RTAS) letter from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). The NAIC is the authoritative source for insurance industry information and provides data and other resources to support the efforts of regulators, insurers and researchers. The NAIC plays an essential role in helping insurance commissioners effectively regulate the industry and protect consumers.

The opinion given by the NAIC's Securities Valuation Office (SVO) at the end of the RTAS assignment addresses key areas of regulatory treatment including: statutory accounting; risk-based capital; valuation and reporting. The RTAS process permits insurance companies and other entities to ascertain the analytical position the SVO would take (or the recommendations it would make to regulators) with respect to credit, and other investment risks embedded in a security and the related regulatory accounting and reporting treatment.

The NAIC assigned a designation of NAIC 1.F to the CRN DelphX issued in its first issuance earlier in the year. As a point of reference, the NAIC "1.F" rating is the equivalent of an A rating from Fitch, S&P, and other rating agencies. The NAIC scale runs from NAIC-1 (lowest risk) to NAIC-6 (highest risk). This correlates with the rating of the reference bond used in the issuance.

"Institutional fixed-income managers require an RTAS assessment as a general rule, but particularly in cases such as ours, as we are issuing new types of securities not previously seen in the marketplace," explained DelphX CEO Patrick Wood. "A number of important potential customers have been waiting on this RTAS, so we can now move forward in our discussions with these key prospects. Any company that has built a new financial marketplace knows that checking every regulatory box is a long, detailed process - and our business development timeline is a testament to that reality. Completing this process was an essential prerequisite in our effort to commercialize our unique tools for managing risk and enhancing yield. NAIC is the platinum seal of approval on that process."

Commercialization Update

The Company also wishes to bring investors up to date on the drive toward adoption and commercialization during the final months of 2022. The Company is excited to announce that its products and operations are being scrupulously vetted by multiple prominent Wall Street dealers, with interest in both our product offerings, as well as additional strategic initiatives and collaborations.

"Interest in our products continues to gain traction as economic and market conditions worsen. In a marketplace with essentially only one product available for investors and dealers to protect against default and credit risks, our novel new securities represent a superior new source of revenue verticals for dealers, and a more secure and transparent solution than traditional Credit Default Swaps (CDS) for investors," stated Patrick Wood. "The NAIC update is the first in what the Company expects to be a steady stream of accomplishments in coming weeks and months."

About DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

DelphX is a technology and financial services company focused on developing and distributing the next generation of structured products. Through its special purpose vehicle Quantem LLC, the Company enables fixed income dealers to offer new private placement securities that optimally transfer and diffuse credit risk, while allowing the enhancement of yield. The new DelphX securities will enable dealers and their qualified institutional investors (QIBs) accounts to competitively structure, sell and make markets in:

Collateralized put options (CPOs) that provide secured default protection for underlying corporate, municipal and sovereign securities;

Collateralized reference notes (CRNs) that enable credit investors to take on the default exposure of an underlying security in exchange for enhanced yield.

All CPOs and CRNs are fully collateralized and held in custody by BNY Mellon. CPOs and CRNs are proprietary products created and owned by DelphX Capital Markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" including, without limitation, statements regarding the launch of the DelphX platform. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, regulatory uncertainties, and the demand for our products. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the state of the capital markets, the ability of DelphX to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the financial services industry, and the ability of DelphX to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner to develop its business. Any forward-looking statement reflects information available to DelphX as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable laws, DelphX undertakes no intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

