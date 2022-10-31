HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America's best businesses, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Insperity will be hosting a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results and our updated 2022 outlook, and has posted an accompanying presentation to its investor website at http://ir.insperity.com.

Q3 average number of WSEEs paid and revenues up 18% and 19%, respectively

Q3 net income and diluted EPS of $37.7 million and $0.98, respectively

Q3 adjusted EBITDA up 33% to $79.8 million and adjusted EPS up 38% to $1.23

YTD average number of WSEEs paid and revenues up 19% and 21%, respectively

YTD net income and diluted EPS of $141.2 million and $3.66, respectively

YTD adjusted EBITDA up 22% to $273.4 million and adjusted EPS up 21% to $4.38

Third Quarter Results

For the third quarter of 2022, reported net income and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were $37.7 million and $0.98, respectively. Adjusted EPS increased 38.2% over the third quarter of 2021 to $1.23. Adjusted EBITDA increased 32.7% to $79.8 million.

The average number of worksite employees ("WSEEs") paid per month increased 17.8% over Q3 2021 to 303,347 WSEEs. WSEEs paid from new client sales improved over Q3 2021 and client retention remained strong, averaging 99% per month for the quarter. The net gain in our client base continued, although at expected lower levels than Q3 2021, a period when many clients were rehiring employees as the pandemic conditions improved. Revenues in Q3 2022 increased 19.0% to $1.4 billion on the 17.8% increase in paid WSEEs. Revenue per WSEE was up 1.0% as overall pricing was managed to targeted levels given the current inflationary environment, partially offset by a client and worksite employee mix change.

" We are pleased to report continuing strong growth and profitability this quarter and year to date driven by a combination of strong demand for our services and excellent execution by our Insperity employees," said Paul J. Sarvadi, Insperity chief executive officer and chairman. " We have successfully launched our fall selling and retention campaign, and are focused on finishing an excellent first year of our five year plan and achieving a strong start to 2023."

Gross profit increased 23.2% over Q3 2021 to $244.6 million on the 17.8% increase in paid WSEEs and a 4.7% increase in gross profit per WSEE per month. Benefits costs were better than expected, driven by lower utilization, including COVID related costs. Gross profit contribution from our workers' compensation program improved over Q3 2021, further driving the increase in gross profit per WSEE per month.

Operating expenses increased 20.8% over Q3 2021 on the 23.2% increase in gross profit. Operating spend included continued investment in our service personnel given our high growth and a focus on hiring and retention in the current tight labor market. Other Q3 2022 personnel costs included a higher incentive compensation accrual tied to our outperformance. Travel and event costs also increased over Q3 2021, which was more restrictive under the pandemic conditions.

Year-to-Date Results

Revenues for the first nine months of 2022 increased 20.8% to $4.4 billion on an 18.9% increase in paid WSEEs and a 1.7% increase in revenue per WSEE. Gross profit for the first nine months of 2022 increased 18.6% to $770.2 million. Operating expenses increased 16.3% to $570.8 million compared to the 2021 period.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, reported net income and diluted EPS were $141.2 million and $3.66, respectively. Adjusted EPS increased 21.0% compared to the first nine months of 2021 to $4.38. Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.8% compared to the first nine months of 2021 to $273.4 million.

Net income per WSEE per month increased 3.8% to $54 in the 2022 period from $52 in the 2021 period. Adjusted EBITDA per WSEE per month was $104 in the 2022 period compared to $102 in the 2021 period.

Gross profit and earnings comparisons are impacted by the non-recurrence of $16.8 million in federal payroll tax refunds received in 2021 related to prior years.

Cash outlays in the first nine months of 2022 included the repurchase of approximately 679,000 shares of stock at a cost of $63.4 million, dividends totaling $56.9 million and capital expenditures of $16.4 million. Adjusted cash totaled $239 million at September 30, 2022 and $280 million is available under our recently expanded $650 million credit facility.

" In spite of the lingering pandemic conditions and the recent economic uncertainty, we have been able to achieve over a 20% increase in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS over the first three quarters of this year," said Douglas S. Sharp, Insperity executive vice president of finance, chief financial officer and treasurer. " While some uncertainty surrounding these factors continues to exist, we remain focused on taking advantage of the ongoing market opportunity and executing our long-term plan as we head into 2023."

2022 Guidance

The company also announced its updated guidance for 2022, including the fourth quarter of 2022. Please refer to the accompanying financial tables at the end of this press release for the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

Q4 2022 Full Year 2022 Average WSEEs paid 308,000 — 310,700 295,100 — 295,800 Year-over-year increase 14.5% — 15.5% 17.7% — 18.0% Adjusted EPS $0.87 — $0.98 $5.23 — $5.37 Year-over-year increase 156% — 188% 32% — 36% Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) $62 — $68 $335 — $342 Year-over-year increase 104% — 124% 31% — 34%

Definition of Key Metrics

Average WSEEs paid - Determined by calculating the company's cumulative WSEEs paid during the period divided by the number of months in the period.

Adjusted EPS - Represents diluted net income per share computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA - Represents net income computed in accordance with GAAP, plus interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, amortization of SaaS implementation costs and non-cash stock-based compensation.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "likely," "possibly," "probably," "could," "goal," "opportunity," "objective," "target," "assume," "outlook," "guidance," "predicts," "appears," "indicator" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, in an effort to help keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, from time to time, we may issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies; projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies; or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, average number of worksite employees, benefits and workers' compensation costs, or other operating results. We base the forward-looking statements on our current expectations, estimates and projections. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, the actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are:

adverse economic conditions;

impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or other future pandemics, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic; government responses; regulatory developments; and the related disruptions and economic impact to our business and the small and medium-sized businesses that we serve;

labor shortages and increasing competition for highly skilled workers;

impact of inflation;

vulnerability to regional economic factors because of our geographic market concentration;

failure to comply with covenants under our credit facility;

our liability for WSEE payroll, payroll taxes and benefits costs, or other liabilities associated with actions of our client companies or WSEEs;

increases in health insurance costs and workers' compensation rates and underlying claims trends, health care reform, financial solvency of workers' compensation carriers, other insurers or financial institutions, state unemployment tax rates, liabilities for employee and client actions or payroll-related claims;

an adverse determination regarding our status as the employer of our WSEEs for tax and benefit purposes and an inability to offer alternative benefit plans following such a determination;

cancellation of client contracts on short notice, or the inability to renew client contracts or attract new clients;

the ability to secure competitive replacement contracts for health insurance and workers' compensation insurance at expiration of current contracts;

regulatory and tax developments and possible adverse application of various federal, state and local regulations;

failure to manage growth of our operations and the effectiveness of our sales and marketing efforts;

the impact of the competitive environment and other developments in the human resources services industry, including the PEO industry, on our growth and/or profitability;

an adverse final judgment or settlement of claims against Insperity;

disruptions of our information technology systems or failure to enhance our service and technology offerings to address new regulations or client expectations;

our liability or damage to our reputation relating to disclosure of sensitive or private information as a result of data theft, cyberattacks or security vulnerabilities;

failure of third-party providers, data centers or cloud service providers; and

our ability to integrate or realize expected returns on our acquisitions.

These factors are discussed in further detail in Insperity's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any of these factors, or a combination of such factors, could materially affect the results of our operations and whether forward-looking statements we make ultimately prove to be accurate.

Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof and, unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Insperity, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 562,143 $ 575,812 Restricted cash 51,829 46,929 Marketable securities 34,493 31,791 Accounts receivable, net 558,700 513,306 Prepaid insurance 30,368 11,285 Other current assets 51,473 53,312 Income taxes receivable — 12,413 Total current assets 1,289,006 1,244,848 Property and equipment, net 196,601 210,723 Right of use leased assets 56,626 62,830 Prepaid health insurance 9,000 9,000 Deposits 186,914 192,927 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 12,707 12,707 Deferred income taxes, net 748 4,892 Other assets 29,904 15,158 Total assets $ 1,781,506 $ 1,753,085 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Accounts payable $ 5,466 $ 6,412 Payroll taxes and other payroll deductions payable 352,129 467,892 Accrued worksite employee payroll cost 494,986 409,653 Accrued health insurance costs 64,858 50,001 Accrued workers' compensation costs 57,023 50,534 Accrued corporate payroll and commissions 81,278 74,778 Other accrued liabilities 65,053 69,303 Income taxes payable 455 — Total current liabilities 1,121,248 1,128,573 Accrued workers' compensation costs, net of current 174,664 192,694 Long-term debt 369,400 369,400 Operating lease liabilities, net of current 55,691 64,192 Total noncurrent liabilities 599,755 626,286 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 555 555 Additional paid-in capital 139,370 109,179 Treasury stock, at cost (716,046 ) (665,089 ) Retained earnings 636,624 553,581 Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 60,503 (1,774 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,781,506 $ 1,753,085

Insperity, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Operating results: Revenues(1) $ 1,439,160 $ 1,209,628 19.0 % $ 4,449,104 $ 3,681,834 20.8 % Payroll taxes, benefits and workers' compensation costs 1,194,607 1,011,149 18.1 % 3,678,909 3,032,356 21.3 % Gross profit 244,553 198,479 23.2 % 770,195 649,478 18.6 % Salaries, wages and payroll taxes 109,525 89,232 22.7 % 323,486 286,669 12.8 % Stock-based compensation 13,341 10,362 28.7 % 38,818 35,965 7.9 % Commissions 11,068 8,724 26.9 % 32,121 24,694 30.1 % Advertising 9,790 9,507 3.0 % 30,812 23,804 29.4 % General and administrative expenses 38,115 31,134 22.4 % 115,215 91,981 25.3 % Depreciation and amortization 10,083 9,917 1.7 % 30,367 27,715 9.6 % Total operating expenses 191,922 158,876 20.8 % 570,819 490,828 16.3 % Operating income 52,631 39,603 32.9 % 199,376 158,650 25.7 % Other income (expense): Interest income 2,808 251 1,018.7 % 3,901 2,230 74.9 % Interest expense (4,082 ) (1,963 ) 107.9 % (8,698 ) (5,537 ) 57.1 % Income before income tax expense 51,357 37,891 35.5 % 194,579 155,343 25.3 % Income tax expense 13,688 10,595 29.2 % 53,427 40,971 30.4 % Net income $ 37,669 $ 27,296 38.0 % $ 141,152 $ 114,372 23.4 % Less distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities — (39 ) (100.0 )% (27 ) (219 ) (87.7 )% Net income allocated to common shares $ 37,669 $ 27,257 38.2 % $ 141,125 $ 114,153 23.6 % Net income per share of common stock Basic $ 0.99 $ 0.71 39.4 % $ 3.70 $ 2.97 24.6 % Diluted $ 0.98 $ 0.70 40.0 % $ 3.66 $ 2.94 24.5 %

____________________________________

(1) Revenues are comprised of gross billings less WSEE payroll costs as follows: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross billings $ 9,528,695 $ 7,994,006 $ 29,111,243 $ 23,682,279 Less: WSEE payroll cost 8,089,535 6,784,378 24,662,139 20,000,445 Revenues $ 1,439,160 $ 1,209,628 $ 4,449,104 $ 3,681,834

Insperity, Inc. KEY FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Average WSEEs paid 303,347 257,560 17.8 % 290,838 244,667 18.9 % Statistical data (per WSEE per month): Revenues(1) $ 1,581 $ 1,565 1.0 % $ 1,700 $ 1,672 1.7 % Gross profit 269 257 4.7 % 294 295 (0.3 )% Operating expenses 211 206 2.4 % 218 223 (2.2 )% Operating income 58 51 13.7 % 76 72 5.6 % Net income 41 35 17.1 % 54 52 3.8 %

____________________________________

(1) Revenues per WSEE per month are comprised of gross billings per WSEE per month less WSEE payroll costs per WSEE per month as follows: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (per WSEE per month) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross billings $ 10,470 $ 10,346 $ 11,122 $ 10,755 Less: WSEE payroll cost 8,889 8,781 9,422 9,083 Revenues $ 1,581 $ 1,565 $ 1,700 $ 1,672

Insperity, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) Non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as provided in the tables below. Non-GAAP Measure Definition Benefit of Non-GAAP Measure Non-bonus payroll cost Non-bonus payroll cost is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of bonus payrolls paid to our WSEEs. Bonus payroll cost varies from period to period, but has no direct impact to our ultimate workers' compensation costs under the current program. Our management refers to non-bonus payroll cost in analyzing, reporting and forecasting our workers' compensation costs. We include these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency related to the costs incurred under our current workers' compensation program. Adjusted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities Excludes funds associated with: • federal and state income tax withholdings, • employment taxes, • other payroll deductions, and • client prepayments. We believe that the exclusion of the identified items helps us reflect the fundamentals of our underlying business model and analyze results against our expectations, against prior periods, and to plan for future periods by focusing on our underlying operations. We believe that the adjusted results provide relevant and useful information for investors because they allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by management and improves their ability to understand and assess our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is used by our lenders to assess our leverage and ability to make interest payments. EBITDA Represents net income computed in accordance with GAAP, plus: • interest expense, • income tax expense, • depreciation and amortization expense, and • amortization of SaaS implementation costs. Adjusted EBITDA Represents EBITDA plus: • non-cash stock-based compensation. Adjusted net income Represents net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding: • non-cash stock-based compensation. Adjusted EPS Represents diluted net income per share computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding: • non-cash stock-based compensation.

Following is a reconciliation of payroll cost (GAAP) to non-bonus payroll costs (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per WSEE per month) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Per

WSEE Per

WSEE Per

WSEE Per

WSEE Payroll cost $ 8,089,535 $ 8,889 $ 6,784,378 $ 8,781 $ 24,662,139 $ 9,422 $ 20,000,445 $ 9,083 Less: Bonus payroll cost 583,703 641 726,187 940 3,236,059 1,236 2,942,817 1,337 Non-bonus payroll cost $ 7,505,832 $ 8,248 $ 6,058,191 $ 7,841 $ 21,426,080 $ 8,186 $ 17,057,628 $ 7,746 % Change period over period 23.9 % 5.2 % 18.2 % 6.4 % 25.6 % 5.7 % 12.3 % 6.7 %

Following is a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (GAAP) to adjusted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (non-GAAP):

(in thousands) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 596,636 $ 607,603 Less: Amounts payable for withheld federal and state income taxes, employment taxes and other payroll deductions 321,930 424,800 Client prepayments 35,794 20,054 Adjusted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 238,912 $ 162,749

Following is a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to EBITDA (non-GAAP) and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP):

(in thousands, except per WSEE per month) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Per

WSEE Per

WSEE Per

WSEE Per

WSEE Net income $ 37,669 $ 41 $ 27,296 $ 35 $ 141,152 $ 54 $ 114,372 $ 52 Income tax expense 13,688 15 10,595 14 53,427 20 40,971 19 Interest expense 4,082 4 1,963 3 8,698 3 5,537 3 Amortization of SaaS implementation costs 948 1 — — 948 — — — Depreciation and amortization 10,083 12 9,917 12 30,367 13 27,715 12 EBITDA 66,470 73 49,771 64 234,592 90 188,595 86 Stock-based compensation 13,341 15 10,362 14 38,818 14 35,965 16 Adjusted EBITDA $ 79,811 $ 88 $ 60,133 $ 78 $ 273,410 $ 104 $ 224,560 $ 102 % Change period over period 32.7 % 12.8 % 4.5 % (6.0 )% 21.8 % 2.0 % (10.5 )% (15.0 )%

Following is a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to adjusted net income (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 37,669 $ 27,296 $ 141,152 $ 114,372 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 13,341 10,362 38,818 35,965 Total non-GAAP adjustments 13,341 10,362 38,818 35,965 Tax effect (3,590 ) (2,865 ) (10,659 ) (9,486 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments, net 9,751 7,497 28,159 26,479 Adjusted net income $ 47,420 $ 34,793 $ 169,311 $ 140,851 % Change period over period 36.3 % (1.7 )% 20.2 % (13.0 )%

Following is a reconciliation of diluted EPS (GAAP) to adjusted EPS (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Diluted EPS $ 0.98 $ 0.70 $ 3.66 $ 2.94 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 0.35 0.27 1.01 0.92 Total non-GAAP adjustments 0.35 0.27 1.01 0.92 Tax effect (0.10 ) (0.08 ) (0.29 ) (0.24 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments, net $ 0.25 $ 0.19 $ 0.72 $ 0.68 Adjusted EPS $ 1.23 $ 0.89 $ 4.38 $ 3.62 % Change period over period 38.2 % (2.2 )% 21.0 % (12.8 )%

Following is a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for fourth quarter and full year 2022 guidance:

(in millions, except per share amounts) Q4 2022

Guidance Full Year 2022

Guidance Net income $26 - $30 $166 - $171 Income tax expense 9 - 11 63 - 65 Interest expense 5 13 Amortization of SaaS implementation costs 1 2 Depreciation and amortization 11 41 EBITDA 52 - 58 285 - 292 Stock-based compensation 10 50 Adjusted EBITDA $62 - $68 $335 - $342 Diluted net income per share of common stock $0.68 - $0.79 $4.28 - $4.42 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 0.26 1.30 Tax effect (0.07) (0.35) Total non-GAAP adjustments, net 0.19 0.95 Adjusted EPS $0.87 - $0.98 $5.23 - $5.37

