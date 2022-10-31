Anzeige
Montag, 31.10.2022
Dow Jones News
31.10.2022 | 14:31
One Heritage Group plc: Posting of Accounts and Notice of AGM

DJ One Heritage Group plc: Posting of Accounts and Notice of AGM

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) One Heritage Group plc: Posting of Accounts and Notice of AGM 31-Oct-2022 / 13:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

31October 2022

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

(the "Company" or "One Heritage")

Posting of Accounts and Notice of AGM

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, is pleased to announce that that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2022 and Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") has been posted to shareholders today and is available in full to download from the Company's website (www.oneheritageplc.com). The AGM will be held at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0HR on Wednesday 23rd November 2022 at 11.30am.

One Heritage Group plc

Contact

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com

Anthony Unsworth

Chief Financial Officer

Email: anthony.unsworth@one-heritage.com

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2022 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
