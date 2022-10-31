Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 31.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Wichtige News! Turnaround eingeleitet und Rallye getriggert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 894648 ISIN: US5398301094 Ticker-Symbol: LOM 
Tradegate
31.10.22
15:34 Uhr
491,15 Euro
+4,70
+0,97 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
491,40491,9515:36
491,00492,0015:36
PR Newswire
31.10.2022 | 14:52
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

US Air Force Awards ThroughPut Inc. Contract for Lockheed Martin C-130 Parts Availability and Dynamic Lead Times Optimization

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThroughPut Inc., the Industrial AI Supply Chain pioneer, announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a SBIR/STTR Phase II in the amount of $749,971.00 focused on end-to-end supply chain optimization to investigate its potential to fill capability gaps in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through a faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and losing bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering 'The Open Topic' SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on 15 July 2022, ThroughPut Inc started its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

Press Contact:
Cameron Nazeri
Government Lead
pr@throughput.ai

About AFRL
The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,000 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX
AFWERX, a program office at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), connects innovators across government, industry and academia. Through innovation and collaboration with our nation's top subject-matter experts and harnessing the power of ingenuity of internal talent, by expanding technology, talent, and transition partnerships for rapid and affordable commercial and military capability.

Additional information is available at: https://www.afwerx.com/.

About AFVentures
AFVentures invests in emerging technologies to scale Department of the Air Force capabilities, strengthening the US industrial base that empowers Airmen and Guardians by incentivizing private, for-profit investment in national security interests. Our success is achieved by connecting novel commercial solutions with defense problem sets, de-risking Airmen and Guardian initiatives to fill capability gaps and transition technologies. Learn more at https://afwerx.com/afventures-overview/.

About ThroughPut Inc
ThroughPut.ai is a Silicon Valley-based supply chain optimization & predictive replenishment company. The company's software AI platform has the ability to identify location-, product-, and customer-based demand changes sooner in order to adjust order frequencies, vendor sources, and parts buffer levels at a global and local scale. ThroughPut's platform was designed by Fortune 500 & technology executives with real-world experience managing demand & supply chain disruptions and war-zone logistics across the Middle East.

To learn more about ThroughPut Inc, visitwww.throughput.ai

Additional Resources:

  • For more information about ThroughPut Military and Defense Offerings, watch ThroughPut Video
  • For more information about ThroughPut, visit ThroughPut Resource Library
  • Read the ThroughPut Blog and access latest ThroughPut Press Coverage

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/us-air-force-awards-throughput-inc-contract-for-lockheed-martin-c-130-parts-availability-and-dynamic-lead-times-optimization-301663395.html

LOCKHEED MARTIN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.