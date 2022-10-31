Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 31.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Wichtige News! Turnaround eingeleitet und Rallye getriggert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.10.2022 | 14:52
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Helium Ventures Plc - Result of AGM

Helium Ventures Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, October 31

Helium Ventures plc
("Helium Ventures" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Helium Ventures plc (AQSE:HEV), announces that at the Annual General Meeting, which was held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The results of the poll voting (which includes votes submitted by proxy) will be available shortly on the Company's website: https://heliumvs.com/


ENDS

Enquiries:

Helium Ventures plc
Neil Ritson +44 (0) 20 3475 6834

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Liam Murray +44 (0) 20 72130 880
Ludovico Lazzaretti

For more information please visit: www.heliumvs.com

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.