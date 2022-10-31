Helium Ventures Plc - Result of AGM

Helium Ventures plc

("Helium Ventures" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Helium Ventures plc (AQSE:HEV), announces that at the Annual General Meeting, which was held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The results of the poll voting (which includes votes submitted by proxy) will be available shortly on the Company's website: https://heliumvs.com/



