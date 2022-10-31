Valmet Oyj: Change in Valmet's Executive Team

ESPOO, Finland, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ms. Emilia Torttila-Miettinen (M.Sc. Eng.) has been appointed Business Line President, Automation Systems at Valmet as of December 1, 2022. She will be a member of Valmet's Executive Team and report to President and CEO Pasi Laine.

Emilia Torttila-Miettinen began her career at Valmet in 2003 and she is currently holding the position of Vice President, Operations of the Automation Systems business line. During her career, she has gained wide experience in Valmet's automation business by working in different management positions in automation services in 2014-2020 and in product management and engineering positions in 2004-2014.

"After a thorough recruitment process, we have chosen Emilia Torttila-Miettinen to lead our Automation Systems business line. Our automation business has made solid progress and grown profitably over the years, and Emilia has been an integral part of that success. She has led her current responsibility area consistently forward also in challenging times. With her deep understanding of the automation business and proven management capabilities, she has a very good foundation to take our Automation Systems business line forward, and I am pleased to welcome her to our Executive Team," says Pasi Laine, President and CEO of Valmet.

Emilia Torttila-Miettinen succeeds Sami Riekkola, who was appointed Business Line President, Pulp and Energy at Valmet in October.

Emilia Torttila-Miettinen's CV

Emilia Torttila-Miettinen

Business Line President, Automation Systems, Valmet as of December 1, 2022

born 1979

M.Sc (Eng.)

Finnish citizen

Relevant previous experience:

Vice President, Operations, Automation Systems business line, Valmet, 2020 - current

Director, Services, North-East Europe, Automation business line, Valmet, 2018-2020

Manager, Services, North-East Europe, Automation business line, Metso/Valmet, 2014-2018

Product Manager, Paper Process Optimization, Metso Automation, 2013-2014

Process Optimization Engineer/ Process Analysis Specialist/Application Specialist, Metso Automation, 2008-2013

Paper Technology Engineer, Metso Paper, 2004-2008

Superintendent, Surface Treatment Technology Center, Metso Paper, 2003-2004

