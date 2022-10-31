Anzeige
Montag, 31.10.2022
Wichtige News! Turnaround eingeleitet und Rallye getriggert?
WKN: A14QWU ISIN: FI4000123195 
Frankfurt
31.10.22
08:07 Uhr
19,680 Euro
+1,060
+5,69 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.10.2022 | 15:17
84 Leser
Enento Group Oyj: Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Enento Group's shares

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 31 OCTOBER 2022 AT 16.15 P.M. EET

Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Enento Group's shares

Enento Group Plc ("Enento") has on 31 October 2022 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the indirect holding of Invesco Ltd. fell below the threshold of 10 percent on 28 October 2022.

The holdings of Invesco Ltd. in Enento amounted to 2,397,722 shares, corresponding to 9.98 percent of Enento's total shares:

  • Invesco Ltd., Invesco Holding Company Limited, Invesco Inc., Invesco Canada Ltd 9.91 %.
  • Invesco Ltd., Invesco Holding Company Limited, Invesco Holding Company (US) Inc., Oppenheimer Acquisition Corporation, Oppenheimer Funds Inc., Invesco Group Services Inc., Invesco Advisers Inc. 0.07 %.

Enento has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. The total number of Enento's shares is 24,034,856 shares.

Total position of Invesco Ltd. according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights
(total of A)		% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of B)		Total of both in % (A + B)Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached9.980.1210.1024,034,856
Position of previous notification (if applicable)10.01010.01


Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the thresholds were crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights
Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Direct

(SMA 9:5)		Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct

(SMA 9:5)		Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI400012319502,397,72209.98
SUBTOTAL A2,397,722 9.98
B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date		Exercise/
Conversion Period		Physical or cash settlementNumber of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Shares lent to third parties---28,9000.12
SUBTOTAL B28,9000.12

ENENTO GROUP PLC

Additional information:
Elina Stråhlman
CFO
tel. +358 10 270 7578

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies.?Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 432 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2021 was 163.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
