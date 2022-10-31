Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - Kahera, the leading journey management and luxury concierge agency is delighted to announce a program for Portugal income visa, also known as a D7 Visa.

Kechi Ibe

Kechi Ibe, a luxury expert, the founder and CEO of Kahera Global, said, "Acquiring a 2nd passport can be expensive for young entrepreneurs, it is why we have started promoting residency programs such as the D7 visa which allows entrepreneurs to live and work in beautiful Portugal. We have seen a number of applicants from America and Europe, it is cost effective with clear path to citizenship after 5 years of lawful residency." She also added, "Portugal became an equally favorable country for entrepreneurs and asylum seekers because of ease of doing business, education, robust socio-political environment, and ever high employment opportunities."

About Portuguese D7 Visa

The Portugal Passive Income Visa - also known as a D7 Visa - provides residency status to non-EU / EEA / Swiss citizens, including retirees, who intend to relocate to Portugal and are in receipt of a reasonable and regular passive income.

Successful applicants can benefit from the right to live and work in Portugal whether you are establishing a business or you choose to take up employment, the right to apply for non-habitual residency (NHR) scheme, education, healthcare and ultimately citizenship after lawful residency for 5 years.

About Kahera

Kahera has a full suite of personalized concierge services to assist clients through the often-laborious process of residency applications. Located in the United States, United Kingdom, Nigeria and Barbados, Kahera is used to working with clients from all over the world to ensure their move to Portugal is seamless and stress-free.

Portugal D7 Visa

Contact Details

USA: 832-931-6844

UK: +447309041100

Africa: +234902 047 4997

Barbados: +1 (246) 233-6069

Website: www.kaheraluxury.com

PR Contact

Adedotun Olaoluwa

info@dtcoms.com

