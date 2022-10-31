Böblingen, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - German-based technology design expert, Beyond HMI unveils its consultancy services for user experience, usability and human-machine interface design. The services provided by the company include keynote speeches, evaluation of the status quo of digital products and services, analysis of human-machine interface (HMI) solutions, roadmaps, strategies and the development of HMI concepts, among others.

Beyond HMI believes that a thorough understanding of human beings and people's value systems is necessary to make technology design more human-centric and value-driven. The company ensures that the design of technology, of the interaction between humans and machines, belongs in the hands of absolute professionals. "It is noticeably clear to me that we need to know everything about humans to design technology," says Peter Roessger, Founder of Beyond HMI.

Beyond HMI provides presentations and keynotes lasting between 20 and 90 minutes and conducts workshops lasting several hours to several days. The founder of the company, Peter Roessger, evaluates the status quo and organizes sessions and workshops in groups or face-to-face. Detailed documentation of the results is presented in a report at the end of the workshop. The company also offers detailed and tool-based analyses of the HMI solution in which the strengths and weaknesses of the HMI are highlighted. It also provides the presentation of benchmarks and the identification of possible solutions through concepts for successful products.

The company also provides reports with detailed discussions of the relevant trends, future-proof technologies, and necessary innovations. This also includes the presentation of roadmaps and concrete courses of action. After analysing the existing product portfolio, current and future use cases for HMI technologies are developed based on social, technological, and automotive megatrends. The services also include personnel selection, training, and process implementation for a team of HMI developers with the goal of building a competitive HMI department.

"I have more than 30 years of experience in shaping relationships between people and technology, between users and products, and between drivers and vehicles. I develop solutions and products for my clients that are easy to use and inspiring," Peter Roessger added.

Beyond HMI is headquartered in Böblingen, Baden-Württemberg, Germany and was founded by Peter Roessger in 2015. The company specializes in HMI, Usability, User Experience, and Automotive Development.

