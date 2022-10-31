A new study of the environmental impacts of renewable energy finds significant opportunities for solar to reduce its impacts in various categories, including human health, resource depletion, and environmental damage. The study notes in particular that more work is needed to establish a comprehensive reuse and recycling network for end-of-life PV products.Scientists led by the Public University of Navarra in Spain have conducted a detailed life cycle analysis of solar PV technologies, comparing their impacts in various categories to those of electricity generated by other renewables technologies, ...

