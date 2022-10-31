Anzeige
31.10.2022 | 16:01
Superdry plc: RAG-Result of AGM

DJ Superdry plc: RAG-Result of AGM

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: RAG-Result of AGM 31-Oct-2022 / 14:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry' or the 'Company')

Result of 2022 Annual General Meeting ('AGM')

The Board is pleased to announce the result of the AGM of the Company's shareholders held on 31 October 2022. All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting were passed.

All resolutions were put to the meeting and approved on a poll and the results are detailed below. 

TOTAL 
                                                        Votes 
                                                  VOTES   withheld 
                                 For        Against 
                                                  CAST 
                            Special No. of      No. of      No. of   No. of 
Resolution                       /    votes   %   votes   %   votes   votes 
                            Ordinary 
1. To re-elect Julian Dunkerton as a Director of the  Ordinary 42,833,490 99.97% 12,927  0.03% 42,846,417 2,770 
Company. 
2. To re-elect Georgina Harvey as a Director of the   Ordinary 42,576,040 99.37% 268,940  0.63% 42,844,980 4,207 
Company. 
3. To re-elect Alastair Miller as a Director of the   Ordinary 42,568,229 99.37% 271,188  0.63% 42,839,417 9,770 
Company. 
4. To re-elect Peter Sjölander as a Director of the   Ordinary 42,117,817 99.37% 267,460  0.63% 42,385,277 463,910 
Company. 
5. To re-elect Helen Weir as a Director of the Company. Ordinary 42,570,406 99.37% 269,011  0.63% 42,839,417 9,770 
6. To re-elect Shaun Wills as a Director of the     Ordinary 42,771,722 99.84% 69,132  0.16% 42,840,854 8,333 
Company. 
7. To authorise the Company to make donations to 
political parties, political organisations and incur  Ordinary 36,851,509 86.02% 5,988,644 13.98% 42,840,153 9,034 
political expenditure. 
8. To authorise the Directors to allot shares.     Ordinary 42,743,351 99.78% 96,315  0.22% 42,839,666 9,521 
9. To authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash 
and to disapply pre-emption rights up to a nominal   Special 42,743,815 99.78% 94,953  0.22% 42,838,768 10,419 
value of GBP205,409. 
10. To authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash 
and to disapply pre-emption rights up to an additional Special 42,280,616 98.71% 552,421  1.29% 42,833,037 16,150 
nominal value of GBP205,409. 
11. To authorise the Company to make market purchases  Special 42,317,287 98.78% 522,857  1.22% 42,840,144 9,043 
of its own shares. 
12. To authorise the Company to call a general meeting 
(other than an annual general meeting) on not less than Special 42,660,523 99.58% 180,055  0.42% 42,840,578 8,609 
14 clear days' notice.

Noting that Faisal Galaria did not offer himself for re-election, his resignation is effective from 30 October 2022.

The total number of shares on the register at 6.00pm on 27 October 2022, being those eligible to be voted on at the AGM, was 82,168,753.

A 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the special resolutions approved by shareholders will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

31 October 2022 

For further information: 
 
 
Superdry Plc 
Ruth Daniels       +44 (0) 1242 578376 
Company Secretary    ruth.daniels@superdry.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     SDRY 
LEI Code:   213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
Sequence No.: 197969 
EQS News ID:  1475911 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1475911&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2022 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)

