Superdry plc: RAG-Result of AGM

The Board is pleased to announce the result of the AGM of the Company's shareholders held on 31 October 2022. All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting were passed.

All resolutions were put to the meeting and approved on a poll and the results are detailed below.

TOTAL Votes VOTES withheld For Against CAST Special No. of No. of No. of No. of Resolution / votes % votes % votes votes Ordinary 1. To re-elect Julian Dunkerton as a Director of the Ordinary 42,833,490 99.97% 12,927 0.03% 42,846,417 2,770 Company. 2. To re-elect Georgina Harvey as a Director of the Ordinary 42,576,040 99.37% 268,940 0.63% 42,844,980 4,207 Company. 3. To re-elect Alastair Miller as a Director of the Ordinary 42,568,229 99.37% 271,188 0.63% 42,839,417 9,770 Company. 4. To re-elect Peter Sjölander as a Director of the Ordinary 42,117,817 99.37% 267,460 0.63% 42,385,277 463,910 Company. 5. To re-elect Helen Weir as a Director of the Company. Ordinary 42,570,406 99.37% 269,011 0.63% 42,839,417 9,770 6. To re-elect Shaun Wills as a Director of the Ordinary 42,771,722 99.84% 69,132 0.16% 42,840,854 8,333 Company. 7. To authorise the Company to make donations to political parties, political organisations and incur Ordinary 36,851,509 86.02% 5,988,644 13.98% 42,840,153 9,034 political expenditure. 8. To authorise the Directors to allot shares. Ordinary 42,743,351 99.78% 96,315 0.22% 42,839,666 9,521 9. To authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash and to disapply pre-emption rights up to a nominal Special 42,743,815 99.78% 94,953 0.22% 42,838,768 10,419 value of GBP205,409. 10. To authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash and to disapply pre-emption rights up to an additional Special 42,280,616 98.71% 552,421 1.29% 42,833,037 16,150 nominal value of GBP205,409. 11. To authorise the Company to make market purchases Special 42,317,287 98.78% 522,857 1.22% 42,840,144 9,043 of its own shares. 12. To authorise the Company to call a general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) on not less than Special 42,660,523 99.58% 180,055 0.42% 42,840,578 8,609 14 clear days' notice.

Noting that Faisal Galaria did not offer himself for re-election, his resignation is effective from 30 October 2022.

The total number of shares on the register at 6.00pm on 27 October 2022, being those eligible to be voted on at the AGM, was 82,168,753.

A 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the special resolutions approved by shareholders will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

31 October 2022

For further information: Superdry Plc Ruth Daniels +44 (0) 1242 578376 Company Secretary ruth.daniels@superdry.com

