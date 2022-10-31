IIIF150's Air Aesthetics: Bring Fresh Air to Rugged Phone

HONG KONG, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IIIF150 is a rising star in rugged phones, distinguished by its chic design and durable engineering. All of their products have IP68 & IP69K water resistance and MIL-STD-810H compliance, ensuring devices are safe in hazardous environments. Recently the brand leaked their latest design, Air1 Ultra, the epitome of Air Aesthetic.





Impressive Thinness-9.39mm

Unlike consumer-grade smartphones, rugged phones have a different structural design, which makes them robust from head to toe and relatively thick. However, IIIF150 believes lightweight and toughness are never either-or proposition. They excel for more portability and robustness to satisfy people's everyday use and holiday adventure use.

Upcoming Air1 Ultra, the flagship of IIIF150 Air Series, is 9.39mm thick, which is the thinnest rugged phone on the market. This brings diverse possibilities from urban life to wild adventure, slim enough to carry around, robust enough to deal with drop, shock and vibration. Moreover, it is able to face pouring rain and capture beauty undersea.

Progressive Rugged Phone

Compared to drowsy designs of rugged phones on the market, IIIF150's design, colorful back cover, fashionable pattern, and slim bezel draw are outstanding at first sight. This time, Air1 Ultra has three editions, Frost White, Obsidian Black, and Epic Purple.

The rear LED design composed of breathing light, voice-activated rhythm light, and flashlight is stunning, reminding us of another issue maker this year, Nothing Phone (1).

Engineering design is also progressive this time. The charging port and card slot are plug-free design. Moreover, you don't need any tool to open the card slot anymore.

Air1 Ultra, Powerful Rugged Phone

After going through specifications of IIIF150 Air1 Ultra, the phone is sure to be top-of-the-class, with 6nm G99 chipset and 120Hz FHD+ display, which allows it to provide immersive and smooth running almost all mobile games.

Day-to-night imaging system composed of three Sony camera modules are sure to be impressed.

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G99

MediaTek Helio G99 CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Arm Mali -G57 MC2

Arm -G57 MC2 OS : Android 12

: Android 12 Display :

- 6.8?; 2460x1080 pixels resolution; 120Hz refresh rate, Punch-Hole, Gorilla Glass

: - 6.8?; 2460x1080 pixels resolution; 120Hz refresh rate, Punch-Hole, Gorilla Glass Memory :

- RAM : 8GB

- Internal : 128/256GB

- Card slot : up to 1TB

: - : 8GB - : 128/256GB - : up to 1TB Camera:

- Rear (Main) : 64 MP, Sony IMX686

- Front : 32MP, Sony IMX616

- Night Vision(Infrared): 20MP, Sony IMX350

- : 64 MP, Sony IMX686 - : 32MP, Sony IMX616 - 20MP, Sony IMX350 Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted

Side-mounted Battery: 5000mAh, 33W fast charging

5000mAh, 33W fast charging Frequency: Global

Reference: IIIF150 Official Store Air1 Ultra

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1929250/IIIF150_s_Air_Aesthetics_Picture.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iiif150s-air-aesthetics-bring-fresh-air-to-rugged-phone-301662028.html