Montag, 31.10.2022
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)'s Chairman of the Board Håkan Björklund will not be available for re-election at the Annual General Meeting 2023

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Håkan Björklund, the current Chairman of the Board of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi), has today notified the Nomination Committee that he is not available for re-election at the Annual General Meeting 2023.

Håkan Björklund was elected to the Board of Directors of Sobi in May 2016 and has since then also served as Chairman of the Board. The Nomination Committee will now begin the process of proposing a successor.

Sobi

Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare diseases. Providing sustainable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,600 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia. In 2021, revenue amounted to SEK 15.5 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 15:15 CET on 31 October 2022.

Thomas Kudsk Larsen
Head of Communication and Investor Relations
thomas.kudsklarsen@sobi.com
+44 7443 191 773

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/3658806/1646496.pdf

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab-publs-chairman-of-the-board-hakan-bjorklund-will-not-be-available-for-re-election-at-the-annual-general-meeting-2023-301663536.html

