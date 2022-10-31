Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) on October 28, 2022:

Transaction date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase

price of the shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 28/10/22 976,317 55.058396 53,754,448.01 XPAR 28/10/22 339,616 55.087019 18,708,433.04 CEUX 28/10/22 68,337 55.069634 3,763,293.58 TQEX 28/10/22 68,534 55.064306 3,773,777.15 AQEU Total 1,452,804 55.065894 79,999,951.78

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

