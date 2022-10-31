Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) on October 28, 2022:
Transaction date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
28/10/22
976,317
55.058396
53,754,448.01
XPAR
28/10/22
339,616
55.087019
18,708,433.04
CEUX
28/10/22
68,337
55.069634
3,763,293.58
TQEX
28/10/22
68,534
55.064306
3,773,777.15
AQEU
Total
1,452,804
55.065894
79,999,951.78
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
