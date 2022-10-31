Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Total Voting Rights
London, October 28
31 October 2022
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc
("Conroy Gold" or the "Company")
Total Voting Rights
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM:CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, announces that the issued share capital of the Company at the date of this announcement comprises 44,756,101 ordinary shares of €0.001, with one voting right per share. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares and voting rights in the Company is 44,756,101.
The above figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
