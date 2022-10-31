In an unexpected move, the government of Thailand has introduced a feed-in-tariff (FIT) of THB 2,1679 ($0.057)/kWh over 25 years for solar and a 25-year FIT of THB 2,8331/kWh for solar plus storage.The Energy Regulatory Commission of Thailand has passed a regulation to set up a FIT scheme for renewable energy, including utility-scale solar, battery energy storage, wind, and biogas. "The program is rather unexpected given the lack of such in [Thailand's Power Development Plan] 2018-37," Moritz Sticher, a senior adviser at Berlin-based consulting firm Apricum, told pv magazine. The regulation introduces ...

