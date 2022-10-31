

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 3327 new cases of coronavirus infection reporting on Sunday, the total U.S. Covid cases reached 97,455,455.



The total number of people losing their lives due to the disease in the country has risen to 1,070,296, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



Covid positive cases fell by 2 percent and deaths by 6 percent in the last fortnight, according to the New York Times.



U.S. hospitals reported a 3 percent increase in the number of Covid patients in the last two weeks. The number of I.C.U. admissions due to the worse stage of the viral disease increased by 2 percent.



27,415 people are hospitalized due to Covid. 3,168 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units.



The nation's current test positivity rate is 8.5 percent.



499 additional deaths were reported globally on Sunday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,589,641.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de