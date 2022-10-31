Leonteq AG / Schlagwort(e): Rating

Medienmitteilung: Fitch bestätigt Leonteqs Investment Grade Rating mit positivem Ausblick



31.10.2022 / 18:14 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

MEDIENMITTEILUNG | FITCH BESTÄTIGT LEONTEQS INVESTMENT GRADE RATING MIT POSITIVEM AUSBLICK



Zürich, 31. Oktober 2022 | Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) gab heute bekannt, dass Fitch das Investment Grade Rating von Leonteq mit «BBB-» und einem positiven Ausblick bestätigt hat. Die Ratingagentur Fitch Ratings Ltd. hat das langfristige Emittentenausfallrating (IDR) von «BBB-» für Leonteq AG, Leonteq Securities AG und Leonteq Securities AG (Guernsey Branch) mit einem positiven Ausblick bestätigt. Laut Fitch reflektiert die Bestätigung der langfristigen IDRs von Leonteq ihre angemessene Kapitalisierung und die wachsende Kapitalbasis, ihr fundiertes Risikomanagement, ihr solides Liquiditätsmanagement, ihr moderates und gut geführtes Kreditrisikoexposure, ihre relativ robuste Ertragsbasis sowie ihre sophistizierte und skalierbare Emissionsplattform für strukturierte Produkte. Der positive Ausblick widerspiegelt die Ansicht von Fitch, dass Leonteq weiterhin auf dem Weg ist, die zuvor von Fitch definierten Upgrade-Trigger über den Zeithorizont des Ausblicks zu erfüllen. Diese beinhalten eine wachsende operative Reichweite, eine weitere Verbesserung der Geschäftsdiversifikation, eine Erhöhung der Einnahmen aus dem «Balance-Sheet-Light» Geschäft sowie die weitere Stärkung der Kapitalisierung der Gruppe. Diese Pressemitteilung enthält Auszüge aus dem heute veröffentlichten Fitch Rating Action Commentary. Der vollständige Kommentar kann abgerufen werden unter www.fitchratings.com KONTAKT

Media Relations

+41 58 800 1844

media@leonteq.com Investor Relations

+41 58 800 1855

investorrelations@leonteq.com

LEONTEQ Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz, Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von kapital-effizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 13 Ländern präsent, welche über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq AG ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert. www.leonteq.com



