Kitt Wakeley's upcoming music album blends the strength of hard rock with the sense of original material and classic rock tunes

Memphis, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - With over 11 tracks, volume 2 of the award-winning album, Symphony of Sinners and Saint, is set to release in 2023. The first volume, released in 2021, received critical praise. For Kitt Wakeley, music is not just about entertainment; it is about creating an emotional connection with listeners that will last a lifetime.

Symphony of Sinners and Saints Vol. 2. will not just have catchy tunes or emotional lyrics - Kitt has crafted entire worlds for the listeners to explore.

Kitt Wakeley believes every song in this upcoming album is like a short journey, filled with twists and turns, ups and downs. From the heart-wrenching opening track to the sunniest, most upbeat single, there will be a little something for everyone.

Composing Ethereal Music With A Unique Sonic Palette

Symphony of Sinners and Saints Vol. 2.' Is expected to have a grand, cinematic quality that will evoke many emotions, from triumph and joy to sadness and loss.

In addition to being an accomplished composer and producer, Kitt is a gifted performer and is sure to bring music to life with sheer passion, precision, and commitment. This combination of artistry and technical prowess has earned the musician a place in the Indie Music Hall of Fame.

The 'Symphony of Sinners and Saints Vol. 2' is set to release in 2023.

