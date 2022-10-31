Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - Bienstar Wellness Corp. ("Bienstar" or the "Company"), an integrative mental health company specializing in psychedelic medicine, with its core operations in Latin America, is pleased to announce that the Company has been nominated for The Second Annual Microdose Awards in the categories of "Last Mile: Clinic of the Year" and "Ibogaine Company of the Year."

The Microdose Awards will happen inside Wonderland, the most famous international event on psychedelics, and will celebrate individuals' and organizations' dedication to fostering a positive impact on the psychedelic medicine industry. Each category's top nominees and winners will receive recognition for their achievements at an awards ceremony on November 3, 2022. Trophies will be awarded to each organization that wins an award, giving all attendees the chance to dig deeper into their groundbreaking work.

"The nomination for the Microdose Awards in our first year of activity is an award in itself. It is very rewarding to be among so many companies and people that inspire us, in this incredible environment of knowledge and exchange. We see this as a great recognition of Bienstar's capacity and uniqueness as a pioneering psychedelic clinic in Latin America," said Algorta.

In addition to the award nominations, Dr. Bruno Rasmussen will speak on a panel on "Neurobiological Mechanism Difference Between Classic Psychedelics and Ketamine" at Wonderland: 2022 by Microdose and which will take place November 3-5 at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center, Miami.

Industry experts discuss the differences between classic psychedelics and ketamine, the serotonin vs glutamate model, and the pharmacology of neuroplasticity. Speakers include:

Dr. Michelle Weiner, DO, MPH, Integrative Pain Management Physician, Spine and Wellness Centers of America

Jeffrey Becker, MD, Chief Scientific Officer, Bexson Biomedical

Dr. Bruno Rasmussen, MD, CMO, BienStar Wellness

Manesh Girn, PhD(c), Chief Research Officer, EntheoTech Bioscience

Jeffrey Kamlet, MD, Pain Medical Director, Tristar Wellness, Jeffrey D. Kamlet MD LLC, Nekawa Ibogaine Center

Dr. Reid Robison, MD MBA, Medical Director, Novamind Ventures, Cedar Psychiatry, Center for Change

About Marco Algorta

Marco is considered a pioneer in the development of the medical cannabis industry in Uruguay. In 2017, Marco was the co-founder of the association for research and development of medical cannabis in Brazil, Cannab. That same year, he was the mentor of the first hemp project accelerator in the region, SmartHemp, from Sinergia Tech Hardware Accelerator. Marco also founded the Cannapur company, which was successfully sold to the Canadian company Khiron Life Science, a public company of the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX. Marco was one of the founders of the Uruguayan Chamber of Medicinal Cannabis Companies and was elected as its first president. Marco also holds a Master's in Contemporary Narrative and is a father of five.

About Dr. Bruno Rasmussen

Bruno Rasmussen Chaves, is a doctor, who graduated and specialized in Clinical Medicine and Gastroenterology, and has been studying ibogaine for over 25 years. He has followed more than two thousand treatments with this substance and intends to help with his work to fully regulate ibogaine treatments in Brazil. He is co-founder and former director of GITA, the Global Ibogaine Therapists Alliance and one of the authors of the article "Treating drug dependence with the aid of ibogaine: a retrospective study", published in 2014. His work influenced the regulation of hospital use of this medication by the Drug Policy Council of the State of São Paulo. He is currently involved with a new clinical protocol on the long-term effects of ibogaine on crack and cocaine addiction, including studies on his cardiac risks and other research in the area of psychedelic medicine, such as the treatment of PTSD with MDMA, a subject on which recently published research in the Brazilian Journal of Psychiatry.

About Bienstar Wellness

Bienstar Wellness Corp. is a company focused on bringing alternative mental health treatments to Latin America. Bienstar will provide psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy with approved substances like ketamine and ibogaine, through a network of clinics across the region, including Brazil, Mexico, Perú, Uruguay and Panama where it will start treating patients with depression, mood disorders and substance abuse, affecting over 16.3 million people in Brazil. Compliance is at the core of Bienstar's values, and its operations are fully compliant with all local regulations. Further information on Bienstar can be found at https://bienstarwellness.com/.

