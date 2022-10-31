Anzeige
Montag, 31.10.2022
Wichtige News! Turnaround eingeleitet und Rallye getriggert?
Cloud DX Inc.: Cloud DX Will Announce Third Quarter Results November 16, 2022

Cloud DX Will Announce Third Quarter Results November 16, 2022

Cloud DX scales as a digital health platform with leading Remote Patient Monitoring ecosystem

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), will post its Q3 financial results after market open on November 16, 2022. At noon, 12 pm EDT, that same day CEO and Founder Robert Kaul will host an online Earnings Call to discuss financial results to September 30, 2022 and discuss recent events of interest to investors.

"Cloud DX is looking forward to announcing a full recap of Q3 financials and progress towards strategic goals in 2022 including new developments as part of our distribution partnerships with Teladoc, Medtronic, and Medioh, as well as continued evidence of patient and provider satisfaction," states Robert Kaul, CEO and Co-Founder

What | Cloud DX Q3 Earnings Call
When | Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Time | 9:00am PST / 12:00 pm EST
Registration | Click here

Within twenty-four hours after the webinar, the video will be available on the company's YouTube page.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating digital healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." The company was named 2022 Top Innovator by Canadian Business. Cloud DX is an exclusive RPM partner to Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC), CBI Health, and Equitable Life of Canada.

Cloud DX Investor Site https://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cloud DX Inc., Monday, October 31, 2022, Press release picture

For investor inquiries please contact:

Jay Bedard
Cloud DX Investor Relations
647-881-8418
jay.bedard@CloudDX.com

SOURCE: Cloud DX Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/723121/Cloud-DX-Will-Announce-Third-Quarter-Results-November-16-2022

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
