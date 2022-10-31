Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - SKRR Exploration (TSXV: SKRR) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

Sherman Dahl, President & Director will be presenting on November 10th at 2:40pm Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

SKRR Exploration

Sherman Dahl

2505588340

www.skrr.ca