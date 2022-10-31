Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

31 October 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 31 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 105,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 331.9641 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 334.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 330 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 13,731,303 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 232,360,120 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 31 October 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 2112 334.50 08:24:10 00061855420TRLO0 LSE 2043 334.00 08:30:00 00061855505TRLO0 LSE 929 333.00 08:30:38 00061855529TRLO0 LSE 1314 333.00 08:30:38 00061855530TRLO0 LSE 25000 331.50 08:49:32 00061855959TRLO0 LSE 996 331.50 09:26:41 00061857005TRLO0 LSE 1301 331.50 09:26:41 00061857006TRLO0 LSE 695 331.50 09:26:41 00061857007TRLO0 LSE 853 331.50 09:26:41 00061857008TRLO0 LSE 175 331.50 09:26:41 00061857009TRLO0 LSE 600 331.50 09:26:41 00061857010TRLO0 LSE 569 331.50 09:26:41 00061857011TRLO0 LSE 600 331.50 09:26:41 00061857012TRLO0 LSE 600 331.50 09:26:41 00061857013TRLO0 LSE 600 331.50 09:26:41 00061857014TRLO0 LSE 438 331.50 09:26:41 00061857015TRLO0 LSE 93 331.50 09:26:42 00061857016TRLO0 LSE 51 331.50 09:26:43 00061857017TRLO0 LSE 387 331.00 11:04:03 00061859175TRLO0 LSE 1521 331.00 12:22:29 00061861111TRLO0 LSE 387 331.00 12:22:29 00061861112TRLO0 LSE 1767 331.00 12:22:29 00061861113TRLO0 LSE 600 331.00 12:22:29 00061861114TRLO0 LSE 24 331.00 12:22:29 00061861115TRLO0 LSE 1184 331.50 13:07:29 00061862297TRLO0 LSE 2870 331.50 13:07:29 00061862298TRLO0 LSE 607 331.50 13:07:29 00061862299TRLO0 LSE 351 331.50 13:07:29 00061862300TRLO0 LSE 1193 331.50 13:07:29 00061862301TRLO0 LSE 1943 331.50 13:15:05 00061862490TRLO0 LSE 2197 331.50 13:15:05 00061862491TRLO0 LSE 729 331.00 13:30:31 00061862915TRLO0 LSE 423 331.00 13:30:31 00061862916TRLO0 LSE 186 331.00 13:30:31 00061862917TRLO0 LSE 1200 331.00 13:30:31 00061862918TRLO0 LSE 166 331.00 13:30:31 00061862919TRLO0 LSE 2615 330.00 13:30:47 00061862930TRLO0 LSE 688 331.00 13:49:45 00061863706TRLO0 LSE 1200 331.00 13:49:45 00061863707TRLO0 LSE 426 331.00 13:49:45 00061863708TRLO0 LSE 740 331.00 13:49:45 00061863709TRLO0 LSE 27 331.00 13:49:45 00061863710TRLO0 LSE 325 331.00 13:49:45 00061863711TRLO0 LSE 600 331.00 13:49:45 00061863712TRLO0 LSE 92 331.00 13:49:45 00061863713TRLO0 LSE 614 331.00 13:49:45 00061863714TRLO0 LSE 500 331.00 13:49:45 00061863715TRLO0 LSE 519 331.00 13:49:45 00061863716TRLO0 LSE 535 332.00 14:07:42 00061864310TRLO0 LSE 1200 332.00 14:08:42 00061864342TRLO0 LSE 600 332.00 14:08:42 00061864343TRLO0 LSE 346 332.00 14:08:42 00061864344TRLO0 LSE 1113 332.00 14:11:42 00061864460TRLO0 LSE 698 332.00 14:11:42 00061864461TRLO0 LSE 103 332.00 14:11:42 00061864462TRLO0 LSE 595 332.00 14:11:42 00061864463TRLO0 LSE 180 332.00 14:11:42 00061864465TRLO0 LSE 362 332.00 14:11:42 00061864466TRLO0 LSE 698 332.00 14:11:42 00061864469TRLO0 LSE 152 332.00 14:11:42 00061864472TRLO0 LSE 320 332.00 14:11:42 00061864473TRLO0 LSE 698 332.00 14:11:42 00061864475TRLO0 LSE 871 332.00 14:12:23 00061864497TRLO0 LSE 193 332.00 14:12:23 00061864498TRLO0 LSE 277 332.00 14:12:23 00061864499TRLO0 LSE 473 332.00 14:15:23 00061864634TRLO0 LSE 277 332.00 14:15:23 00061864635TRLO0 LSE 166 332.00 14:15:23 00061864636TRLO0 LSE 2015 331.50 14:18:54 00061864769TRLO0 LSE 2012 331.50 14:36:37 00061865493TRLO0 LSE 2155 331.50 14:44:37 00061865953TRLO0 LSE 2082 332.50 14:52:37 00061866582TRLO0 LSE 2144 332.00 14:52:42 00061866602TRLO0 LSE 319 333.00 15:43:56 00061869222TRLO0 LSE 600 333.00 15:43:56 00061869223TRLO0 LSE 1363 333.00 15:43:56 00061869224TRLO0 LSE 600 333.00 15:43:56 00061869225TRLO0 LSE 79 333.00 15:43:56 00061869226TRLO0 LSE 511 333.00 15:43:56 00061869227TRLO0 LSE 171 333.00 15:43:56 00061869228TRLO0 LSE 331 333.00 15:43:56 00061869229TRLO0 LSE 177 333.00 15:43:56 00061869230TRLO0 LSE 3647 333.00 15:43:56 00061869231TRLO0 LSE 741 333.00 15:47:06 00061869346TRLO0 LSE 22 333.50 15:54:15 00061869639TRLO0 LSE 600 333.50 15:56:58 00061869756TRLO0 LSE 600 333.50 15:56:58 00061869757TRLO0 LSE 310 333.50 15:56:58 00061869758TRLO0 LSE 1490 333.50 15:56:58 00061869759TRLO0 LSE 600 333.50 15:56:58 00061869760TRLO0 LSE 145 333.50 15:56:58 00061869761TRLO0 LSE 683 333.50 15:56:58 00061869762TRLO0 LSE 80 333.50 15:56:58 00061869763TRLO0 LSE 471 333.50 15:56:58 00061869764TRLO0 LSE 519 333.50 15:56:58 00061869765TRLO0 LSE 498 333.50 15:56:58 00061869766TRLO0 LSE 226 333.50 15:56:58 00061869767TRLO0 LSE 459 333.00 16:01:14 00061870106TRLO0 LSE 89 333.00 16:01:14 00061870107TRLO0 LSE 677 333.00 16:01:14 00061870108TRLO0 LSE 5 334.00 16:18:19 00061870903TRLO0 LSE 209 334.00 16:18:19 00061870904TRLO0 LSE 62 334.00 16:18:19 00061870905TRLO0 LSE 1800 334.00 16:18:19 00061870906TRLO0 LSE 717 334.00 16:18:19 00061870907TRLO0 LSE 328 334.00 16:18:19 00061870908TRLO0 LSE 556 334.00 16:18:19 00061870909TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

