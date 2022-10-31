Anzeige
Montag, 31.10.2022

WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
31.10.22
08:13 Uhr
3,820 Euro
+0,040
+1,06 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8203,98020:02
PR Newswire
31.10.2022 | 19:22
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 31

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

31 October 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 31 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 105,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 331.9641 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 334.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 330 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 13,731,303 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 232,360,120 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 31 October 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
2112334.50 08:24:1000061855420TRLO0LSE
2043334.00 08:30:0000061855505TRLO0LSE
929333.00 08:30:3800061855529TRLO0LSE
1314333.00 08:30:3800061855530TRLO0LSE
25000331.50 08:49:3200061855959TRLO0LSE
996331.50 09:26:4100061857005TRLO0LSE
1301331.50 09:26:4100061857006TRLO0LSE
695331.50 09:26:4100061857007TRLO0LSE
853331.50 09:26:4100061857008TRLO0LSE
175331.50 09:26:4100061857009TRLO0LSE
600331.50 09:26:4100061857010TRLO0LSE
569331.50 09:26:4100061857011TRLO0LSE
600331.50 09:26:4100061857012TRLO0LSE
600331.50 09:26:4100061857013TRLO0LSE
600331.50 09:26:4100061857014TRLO0LSE
438331.50 09:26:4100061857015TRLO0LSE
93331.50 09:26:4200061857016TRLO0LSE
51331.50 09:26:4300061857017TRLO0LSE
387331.00 11:04:0300061859175TRLO0LSE
1521331.00 12:22:2900061861111TRLO0LSE
387331.00 12:22:2900061861112TRLO0LSE
1767331.00 12:22:2900061861113TRLO0LSE
600331.00 12:22:2900061861114TRLO0LSE
24331.00 12:22:2900061861115TRLO0LSE
1184331.50 13:07:2900061862297TRLO0LSE
2870331.50 13:07:2900061862298TRLO0LSE
607331.50 13:07:2900061862299TRLO0LSE
351331.50 13:07:2900061862300TRLO0LSE
1193331.50 13:07:2900061862301TRLO0LSE
1943331.50 13:15:0500061862490TRLO0LSE
2197331.50 13:15:0500061862491TRLO0LSE
729331.00 13:30:3100061862915TRLO0LSE
423331.00 13:30:3100061862916TRLO0LSE
186331.00 13:30:3100061862917TRLO0LSE
1200331.00 13:30:3100061862918TRLO0LSE
166331.00 13:30:3100061862919TRLO0LSE
2615330.00 13:30:4700061862930TRLO0LSE
688331.00 13:49:4500061863706TRLO0LSE
1200331.00 13:49:4500061863707TRLO0LSE
426331.00 13:49:4500061863708TRLO0LSE
740331.00 13:49:4500061863709TRLO0LSE
27331.00 13:49:4500061863710TRLO0LSE
325331.00 13:49:4500061863711TRLO0LSE
600331.00 13:49:4500061863712TRLO0LSE
92331.00 13:49:4500061863713TRLO0LSE
614331.00 13:49:4500061863714TRLO0LSE
500331.00 13:49:4500061863715TRLO0LSE
519331.00 13:49:4500061863716TRLO0LSE
535332.00 14:07:4200061864310TRLO0LSE
1200332.00 14:08:4200061864342TRLO0LSE
600332.00 14:08:4200061864343TRLO0LSE
346332.00 14:08:4200061864344TRLO0LSE
1113332.00 14:11:4200061864460TRLO0LSE
698332.00 14:11:4200061864461TRLO0LSE
103332.00 14:11:4200061864462TRLO0LSE
595332.00 14:11:4200061864463TRLO0LSE
180332.00 14:11:4200061864465TRLO0LSE
362332.00 14:11:4200061864466TRLO0LSE
698332.00 14:11:4200061864469TRLO0LSE
152332.00 14:11:4200061864472TRLO0LSE
320332.00 14:11:4200061864473TRLO0LSE
698332.00 14:11:4200061864475TRLO0LSE
871332.00 14:12:2300061864497TRLO0LSE
193332.00 14:12:2300061864498TRLO0LSE
277332.00 14:12:2300061864499TRLO0LSE
473332.00 14:15:2300061864634TRLO0LSE
277332.00 14:15:2300061864635TRLO0LSE
166332.00 14:15:2300061864636TRLO0LSE
2015331.50 14:18:5400061864769TRLO0LSE
2012331.50 14:36:3700061865493TRLO0LSE
2155331.50 14:44:3700061865953TRLO0LSE
2082332.50 14:52:3700061866582TRLO0LSE
2144332.00 14:52:4200061866602TRLO0LSE
319333.00 15:43:5600061869222TRLO0LSE
600333.00 15:43:5600061869223TRLO0LSE
1363333.00 15:43:5600061869224TRLO0LSE
600333.00 15:43:5600061869225TRLO0LSE
79333.00 15:43:5600061869226TRLO0LSE
511333.00 15:43:5600061869227TRLO0LSE
171333.00 15:43:5600061869228TRLO0LSE
331333.00 15:43:5600061869229TRLO0LSE
177333.00 15:43:5600061869230TRLO0LSE
3647333.00 15:43:5600061869231TRLO0LSE
741333.00 15:47:0600061869346TRLO0LSE
22333.50 15:54:1500061869639TRLO0LSE
600333.50 15:56:5800061869756TRLO0LSE
600333.50 15:56:5800061869757TRLO0LSE
310333.50 15:56:5800061869758TRLO0LSE
1490333.50 15:56:5800061869759TRLO0LSE
600333.50 15:56:5800061869760TRLO0LSE
145333.50 15:56:5800061869761TRLO0LSE
683333.50 15:56:5800061869762TRLO0LSE
80333.50 15:56:5800061869763TRLO0LSE
471333.50 15:56:5800061869764TRLO0LSE
519333.50 15:56:5800061869765TRLO0LSE
498333.50 15:56:5800061869766TRLO0LSE
226333.50 15:56:5800061869767TRLO0LSE
459333.00 16:01:1400061870106TRLO0LSE
89333.00 16:01:1400061870107TRLO0LSE
677333.00 16:01:1400061870108TRLO0LSE
5334.00 16:18:1900061870903TRLO0LSE
209334.00 16:18:1900061870904TRLO0LSE
62334.00 16:18:1900061870905TRLO0LSE
1800334.00 16:18:1900061870906TRLO0LSE
717334.00 16:18:1900061870907TRLO0LSE
328334.00 16:18:1900061870908TRLO0LSE
556334.00 16:18:1900061870909TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
