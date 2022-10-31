Portfolio Holdings in the World's 10 Largest Gold Equity Funds

The world's 10 largest Gold Equity Funds as measured by AUM (Assets Under Management).

World's 10 largest Gold Equity Funds (ranked by AUM) Fees ccy. Date $ USD Valuation % Domicile BlackRock Global Funds World Gold Fund Fees USD 28.Feb.22 $5,275,073,582 34.20% Luxembourg First Eagle Gold Fund Fees USD 31.Aug.22 $1,793,322,598 11.60% USA Invesco Gold and Special Minerals Fund Fees USD 31.Jul.22 $1,771,303,681 11.50% USA BlackRock Gold & General Fund Fees GBP 38.Feb.22 $1,373,088,600 8.90% UK Fidelity® Select Gold Portfolio Fees USD 31.Aug.22 $1,189,136,589 7.70% USA LF Ruffer Gold Fund Fees GBP 15.Mar.22 $1,009,201,050 6.50% UK Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund Fees USD 30.Sep.22 $840,108,903 5.40% USA Jupiter Gold & Silver Fund Fees USD 30.Jun.22 $797,491,967 5.20% Ireland Konwave Gold Equity Fund Fees USD 31.Dec.21 $691,442,574 4.50% Luxembourg Sprott Gold Equity Fund Fees USD 30.Jun.22 $689,328,973 4.50% USA $15,429,498,517 100.00%

The 10 largest Gold Equity Funds (by AUM) have combined assets of $ 15.4 Billion USD

8 of the world's 10 largest Gold Equity Funds are denominated in US dollars, 2 in British Pounds

5 of the 10 Funds are domiciled in the USA, 2 in the UK, 2 in Luxembourg and 1 in Ireland

None of the world's 10 largest Gold Equity Funds are domiciled in Canada or Australia

The world's largest Gold Equity Fund (BlackRock Global Funds World Gold Fund) is domiciled in Luxembourg

Jurisdiction of equity investments for the world's 10 largest Gold Equity Funds.

Canada Australia USA S. Africa UK Russia China Ireland Mexico Cash & Metal BlackRock Global Funds World Gold Fund 54.40% 11.10% 9.90% 9.10% 9.30% 2.80% 1.90% 1.40% First Eagle Gold Fund 54.00% 4.30% 4.30% 1.90% 0.60% 34.90% Invesco Gold and Special Minerals Fund 55.20% 26.40% 10.60% 2.80% 0.20% 4.40% 0.50% BlackRock Gold & General Fund 54.30% 11.20% 8.20% 8.80% 7.40% 5.10% 0.60% 4.30% Fidelity® Select Gold Portfolio 68.90% 5.30% 18.40% 2.80% 3.80% 0.90% LF Ruffer Gold Fund 41.70% 26.50% 8.90% 7.60% 0.10% 15.30% Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund 62.90% 21.40% 3.60% 8.40% 1.80% 1.90% Jupiter Gold & Silver Fund 53.40% 19.70% 2.40% 24.50% Konwave Gold Equity Fund 62.30% 13.40% 3.30% 9.10% 6.70% 2.20% 3.10% Sprott Gold Equity Fund 58.00% 10.10% 5.90% 5.70% 3.20% 17.10% Weighted Avg. 55.60% 13.70% 8.40% 5.60% 5.30% 1.50% 0.80% 0.80% 0.10% 8.20% 100%

Canada is the leading investment jurisdiction receiving 55.6% of Gold Equity Fund investment dollars

Australia receives the second highest portion of investment dollars (13.7% of investments)

Canadian and Australian listed markets combined represent 69.3% of assets of the 10 largest Gold Equity Funds

Conclusions

If the pending BRICS currency re-alignment is supported by gold reserves, the most expeditious path to securing gold and silver ounces in the ground will be through Canadian and Australian capital markets and listed companies

Substantive GDP and high savings countries: Japan, South Korea, India, China, Saudi Arabia and MEA do not have extensive participation in Gold Equity Fund platforms

Gold Equity Fund platforms provide investors with more ounces (in the ground) per dollar invested than Bullion or ETF holdings. These ounces in the ground take the form of calculated resources and reserves

Asset preservation strategies are most effective if implemented in advance of adverse market events

Christopher Berlet BSc, CFA

A complete list of Precious Metal Managed Funds and their respective portfolio holdings can be found at:

https://mineralfunds.com/gold-funds/

