Portfolio Holdings in the World's 10 Largest Gold Equity Funds
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - A Copy of the Full Report is Available at the Link Below:
https://mailchi.mp/mineralfunds/gold-equity-fund-analysis
The world's 10 largest Gold Equity Funds as measured by AUM (Assets Under Management).
|World's 10 largest Gold Equity Funds (ranked by AUM)
|Fees
|ccy.
|Date
|$ USD Valuation
|%
|Domicile
|BlackRock Global Funds World Gold Fund
|Fees
|USD
|28.Feb.22
|$5,275,073,582
|34.20%
|Luxembourg
|First Eagle Gold Fund
|Fees
|USD
|31.Aug.22
|$1,793,322,598
|11.60%
|USA
|Invesco Gold and Special Minerals Fund
|Fees
|USD
|31.Jul.22
|$1,771,303,681
|11.50%
|USA
|BlackRock Gold & General Fund
|Fees
|GBP
|38.Feb.22
|$1,373,088,600
|8.90%
|UK
|Fidelity® Select Gold Portfolio
|Fees
|USD
|31.Aug.22
|$1,189,136,589
|7.70%
|USA
|LF Ruffer Gold Fund
|Fees
|GBP
|15.Mar.22
|$1,009,201,050
|6.50%
|UK
|Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund
|Fees
|USD
|30.Sep.22
|$840,108,903
|5.40%
|USA
|Jupiter Gold & Silver Fund
|Fees
|USD
|30.Jun.22
|$797,491,967
|5.20%
|Ireland
|Konwave Gold Equity Fund
|Fees
|USD
|31.Dec.21
|$691,442,574
|4.50%
|Luxembourg
|Sprott Gold Equity Fund
|Fees
|USD
|30.Jun.22
|$689,328,973
|4.50%
|USA
|$15,429,498,517
|100.00%
- The 10 largest Gold Equity Funds (by AUM) have combined assets of $ 15.4 Billion USD
- 8 of the world's 10 largest Gold Equity Funds are denominated in US dollars, 2 in British Pounds
- 5 of the 10 Funds are domiciled in the USA, 2 in the UK, 2 in Luxembourg and 1 in Ireland
- None of the world's 10 largest Gold Equity Funds are domiciled in Canada or Australia
- The world's largest Gold Equity Fund (BlackRock Global Funds World Gold Fund) is domiciled in Luxembourg
Jurisdiction of equity investments for the world's 10 largest Gold Equity Funds.
|Canada
|Australia
|USA
|S. Africa
|UK
|Russia
|China
|Ireland
|Mexico
|Cash & Metal
|BlackRock Global Funds World Gold Fund
|54.40%
|11.10%
|9.90%
|9.10%
|9.30%
|2.80%
|1.90%
|1.40%
|First Eagle Gold Fund
|54.00%
|4.30%
|4.30%
|1.90%
|0.60%
|34.90%
|Invesco Gold and Special Minerals Fund
|55.20%
|26.40%
|10.60%
|2.80%
|0.20%
|4.40%
|0.50%
|BlackRock Gold & General Fund
|54.30%
|11.20%
|8.20%
|8.80%
|7.40%
|5.10%
|0.60%
|4.30%
|Fidelity® Select Gold Portfolio
|68.90%
|5.30%
|18.40%
|2.80%
|3.80%
|0.90%
|LF Ruffer Gold Fund
|41.70%
|26.50%
|8.90%
|7.60%
|0.10%
|15.30%
|Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund
|62.90%
|21.40%
|3.60%
|8.40%
|1.80%
|1.90%
|Jupiter Gold & Silver Fund
|53.40%
|19.70%
|2.40%
|24.50%
|Konwave Gold Equity Fund
|62.30%
|13.40%
|3.30%
|9.10%
|6.70%
|2.20%
|3.10%
|Sprott Gold Equity Fund
|58.00%
|10.10%
|5.90%
|5.70%
|3.20%
|17.10%
|Weighted Avg.
|55.60%
|13.70%
|8.40%
|5.60%
|5.30%
|1.50%
|0.80%
|0.80%
|0.10%
|8.20%
|100%
- Canada is the leading investment jurisdiction receiving 55.6% of Gold Equity Fund investment dollars
- Australia receives the second highest portion of investment dollars (13.7% of investments)
- Canadian and Australian listed markets combined represent 69.3% of assets of the 10 largest Gold Equity Funds
Conclusions
- If the pending BRICS currency re-alignment is supported by gold reserves, the most expeditious path to securing gold and silver ounces in the ground will be through Canadian and Australian capital markets and listed companies
- Substantive GDP and high savings countries: Japan, South Korea, India, China, Saudi Arabia and MEA do not have extensive participation in Gold Equity Fund platforms
- Gold Equity Fund platforms provide investors with more ounces (in the ground) per dollar invested than Bullion or ETF holdings. These ounces in the ground take the form of calculated resources and reserves
- Asset preservation strategies are most effective if implemented in advance of adverse market events
Christopher Berlet BSc, CFA
A complete list of Precious Metal Managed Funds and their respective portfolio holdings can be found at:
https://mineralfunds.com/gold-funds/
For further information please contact:
(416) 525 - 6869
manager@mineralprices.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142515