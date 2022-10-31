Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 31 octobre/October 2022) - Permex Petroleum Corporation has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every sixty (60) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 1,932,600 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on November 1, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Permex Petroleum Corporation a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour soixante (60) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 1 932 600 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 1 novembre 2022. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: Le 2 NOV 2022 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: Le 3 NOV 2022 Symbol/Symbole: OIL NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 71422P 20 4 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 71422P 20 4 4 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 71422P105/CA71422P1053

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.