

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $20.6M, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $1.9M, or $0.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Clearwater Paper Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $31.2 million or $1.83 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.6% to $538.8 million from $450.5 million last year.



Clearwater Paper Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $20.6M. vs. $1.9M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.21 vs. $0.11 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.40 -Revenue (Q3): $538.8 Mln vs. $450.5 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CLEARWATER PAPER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de