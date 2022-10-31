

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $100.01 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $47.80 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.6% to $675.58 million from $589.31 million last year.



SBA Communications Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $100.01 Mln. vs. $47.80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.91 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q3): $675.58 Mln vs. $589.31 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2,616 to $2,636 Mln



