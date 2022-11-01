Sale-Leaseback Transaction of its German facility is complete, and generated approximately €26.5 million in gross proceeds

With the proceeds, voxeljet AG repaid its outstanding financial liabilities

Maintains commitment to its Munich-area operations by signing a 15-year lease term, with two consecutive five-year extension options

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) (the "Company", "voxeljet", or "we"), a provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers, today announced that it has completed the sale-leaseback transaction previously disclosed on August 11, 2022, which generated approximately €26.5 million in gross proceeds. The Company used the proceeds from this transaction to repay its financial liabilities.

The sale-leaseback transaction involving the Company's headquarters in Friedberg, Germany, was entered into with an institutional, unaffiliated real estate investor. The leaseback of the facility provides for a fifteen-year lease commitment with two consecutive five-year extension option periods.

The Friedberg facility serves as voxeljet's headquarters as well as its center of excellence for research, development and production of the Company's 3D printing systems.

About voxeljet

voxeljet is a leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers. The Company's 3D printers employ a powder binding, additive manufacturing technology to produce parts using various material sets, which consist of particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents. The Company provides its 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers serving the automotive, aerospace, film and entertainment, art and architecture, engineering and consumer product end markets. For more information, visit http://www.voxeljet.de/en/.

