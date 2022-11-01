Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Wichtige News! Turnaround eingeleitet und Rallye getriggert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.11.2022 | 02:04
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ainu Policy Division, Bureau of Ainu Policy Promotion Department of Environment and Lifestyle, Hokkaido Government: Promotional Video tells the story of Ainu Culture

SAPPORO, Japan, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ainu Policy Division, Bureau of Ainu Policy Promotion Department of Environment and Lifestyle, Hokkaido Government is happy to announce that the promotion video about Ainu Culture, AINU MUSEUM TRIP, has been launched and is available for streaming worldwide. The movie was created with the hope not only to showcase Hokkaido's natural and breathtaking landscapes, but also to communicate to the public the beauty and the diversity of culture passed on by the Ainu, the indigenous people of Hokkaido. When you visit Hokkaido, please experience Ainu culture in addition to enjoying our landscapes and cuisine.