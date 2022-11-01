Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Wichtige News! Turnaround eingeleitet und Rallye getriggert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.11.2022 | 04:28
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China International Import Expo (CIIE): Foreign guests extend best wishes for success of 5th CIIE

SHANGHAI, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held from Nov. 5 to 10, 2022. Former French Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin and Former UNESCO director of heritage center and ADG for culture Francesco Bandarin have extended their wishes for the success of the event via video, praising China for promoting the prosperity of the world economy through high-level opening up.