Hinton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2022) - PAR999 Holdings Inc., an investment company specializing in sustainable hotels, hospitality research and education projects, and theme resorts, has announced that it will be breaking ground on a luxury hotel and resort located in Hinton, Alberta, Canada. The British Colombia-based investment and rest estate firm plans to combine the resort/hotel with another of its projects, the Center for Hospitality Studies and Research, as this will be a teaching hotel designed to provide secondary education in the hospitality industry.

The hotel/school will be capable of housing and educating 600 students yearly and will accept applications from anywhere in the world. A spokesperson for the company shared that while the typical hospitality program is industry-focused, teaching hotels - where students learn from a hands-on approach - can play an important role in better preparing students for the hotel industry. "Our project is a technology-savvy teaching hotel," shares PAR999, "specializing in hybrid hospitality management programs tailored to meet industry needs."

According to the Hotel Association of Canada, the Federal Government continues to focus on moving available workers in Canada out of unemployment and into meaningful and sustainable jobs. The hospitality industry has a significant number of positions open, and is suffering due to the staff shortage across the country. Rooms go unsold, business is turned away, and expansion plans are scaled back or eliminated.

In addition, consumer demand for accommodation services is anticipated to grow, causing a projected 33% growth in available full-time hospitality jobs by 2035. "If the labor shortage is not addressed, the accommodation industry could experience a labor shortfall of 10,000 by 2035," says PAR999. "Canada has yet to explore the benefits of combining academia with the hotel industry. Our solution is to develop human capital to dovetail with the industry demand."

The Teaching Hotel will be a franchise-able concept which can be blended with secondary hub cities and destinations historically experiencing human resource shortfall. This would engage local businesses to support students transition into the seasonal workforce.

Plans for the hotel itself include a two-story lobby, a bar and cafe, indoor and outdoor pools, a spa, a fine dining restaurant, rooftop bar, and two-story penthouse (the royal suite). It will be constructed in 3 stages in the town of Hinton, Alberta, about a 15-minute drive from Jasper National Park in the Canadian Rockies, which is already a tourist destination.

Studies conducted by PAR999 indicate a significant lack of accommodation in the Hinton area, coupled with a strong tourist trade and demand for hospitality due to the popularity of Jasper National Park (home to the Miette Hot Springs) and other nearby attractions, such as Dinosaur Provincial Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. While the Jasper area currently has 27 different two to two-and-a-half star hotels and motels, there is no nearby luxury hotel or resort option, despite the strong tourist drive of the area.

This lack, combined with the overall need to train future hospitality workers, created enough of an investment opportunity that PAR999 made the decision to move forward with the Bliss of Hinton. The company concentrates on growing the hospitality and tourism industries in a sustainable manner, while simultaneously growing communities through investments and partnership. PAR999's projects are developed with close partnerships with local chambers and governments as well as utilizing as many local businesses and products to support the community and reduce PAR999's carbon footprint.

The driving force behind PAR999's decision to move forward with this investment into the Hinton skill development was Parvinder Kalra, one of the company's three founding partners. "At our firm, we strongly believe in the power of education and the transfer of skill from one generation to the next," she states. The other partners agree and the consensus to proceed with the Bliss project was unanimous amongst the partners.

PAR999 is an investment and development company that creates next-generation concept hotels and resorts. PAR999 works closely with credible public institutions on projects that range from small to large and play an impactful role in developing intellectual human capital for the hospitality industry as well as having major positive impacts for the rural communities that host the education facilities.

