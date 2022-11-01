Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Wichtige News! Turnaround eingeleitet und Rallye getriggert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LD6E ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6 Ticker-Symbol: GXI 
Xetra
31.10.22
17:35 Uhr
58,00 Euro
-0,30
-0,51 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
GERRESHEIMER AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GERRESHEIMER AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,3058,6508:13
58,3058,6508:13
PR Newswire
01.11.2022 | 08:03
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group present EZ-fill Smart, a new and innovative Ready-To-Fill Vial Platform

DÜSSELDORF, Germany and PIOMBINO DESE, Italy, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerresheimer AG, a leading global provider of healthcare & beauty and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics and Stevanato Group S.p.A., a global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries, announced today at CPhl Worldwide the official launch of a new and innovative ready-to-use (RTU) vial platform, EZ-fill Smart, a solution designed to improve drug packaging quality, reduce total cost of ownership (TCO), and shorten lead times for customers.

The companies have implemented process and product changes that can offer substantial improvements for customers. The EZ-fill Smart platform leverages increased automation throughout the manufacturing process to increase productivity and reduce human errors. The optimized platform features no glass-to-glass and no glass-to-metal contact, which improves quality and integrity of the vials throughout the product life cycle. The companies have redesigned the secondary packaging, which can yield a significant reduction of particle risks during customers' operations, delivering improved quality.

The new EZ-fill Smart now offers the market a sterilization method that is more environmentally friendly compared to traditional Ethylene Oxide (EtO) sterilization, and that is an alternative sterilization method that can result in improved safety. Intended to be suited for primary packaging solutions in use with highly sensitive drugs, it also incorporates guidelines given by regulatory bodies supporting the current direction to replace EtO sterilization.

EZ-fill Smart with Nest & Tub configuration, including process and product optimization, is expected to be available for the commercial phase during the first half of 2024. By mid-2023 the new solution is expected to be available to customers for initial validation. EZ-fill Smart with tray configuration for high volume, is expected to be available on the market during the first half of 2024.

https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/newsroom/corporate-news

For more information, visit www.gerresheimer.com or www.stevanatogroup.com

Contact Press Gerresheimer AG
Ueli Utzinger
Group Senior Director Communication & Marketing
T +49 211 6181-250
ueli.utzinger@gerresheimer.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gerresheimer-ag-and-stevanato-group-present-ez-fill-smart-a-new-and-innovative-ready-to-fill-vial-platform-301663596.html

GERRESHEIMER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.