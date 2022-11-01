Hydrogen Future Industries Plc - Total Voting Rights

1 November 2022

Hydrogen Future Industries plc

("HFI" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

Hydrogen Future Industries plc (AQSE:HFI), a developer of proprietary wind and water-based green hydrogen production systems, announces that, as at close of business on 31 October 2022, the Company had 33,250,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in issue. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

This figure (33,250,000) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

