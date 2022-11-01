Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.11.2022
01.11.2022 | 08:03
Hydrogen Future Industries Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, October 31

1 November 2022

Hydrogen Future Industries plc
("HFI" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

Hydrogen Future Industries plc (AQSE:HFI), a developer of proprietary wind and water-based green hydrogen production systems, announces that, as at close of business on 31 October 2022, the Company had 33,250,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in issue. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

This figure (33,250,000) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Hydrogen Future Industriesplc
Daniel Maling
David Ormerod		+44 (0)20 3475 6834
Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations)
Ben Simons+44 (0) 20 7390 0230
Peter Jacob
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Ludovico Lazzaretti
Liam Murray		+44 (0) 20 72130 880
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Broker)
Duncan Vasey+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
