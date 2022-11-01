BWA Group PLC - Board Update & Total Voting Rights

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.

1 November 2022

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Board Update

Total Voting Rights

Further to the announcement of 29 July 2022, Richard Battersby has agreed to defer his retirement from the board and remain as a Non-Executive Director of the Company while the matters outlined in the announcement of 13 October 2022 are addressed.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, BWA hereby announces that the Company has 455,896,891 ordinary shares of £0.005 each in issue ("Ordinary Shares"), each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 455,896,891 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

